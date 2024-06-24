Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Is Falling and It’s Dragging the Nasdaq Down with It

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is heading lower and the company’s descent is dragging down the rest of the Nasdaq Composite with it.
As of this writing, shares of NVDA stock are down 4.4%. This has the Nasdaq Composite falling .22% on Monday afternoon.
That’s worth pointing out as it’s the only one of the three major exchanges slipping today. The S&P 500 is up .31% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up .85% at that same time.
Investors will also note that this marks the third day of trading in a row that NVDA stock is falling. This could be a sign that the shares are losing some of the steam gained in the first half of 2024.
What’s Hitting NVDA Stock?
It’s less that there’s specific news pulling NVDA stock down today a more of market sentiment moving away from the artificial intelligence (AI) company. This comes as other concerns, such as the 2024 presidential election and the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index release, take center stage.
It’s also worth noting that despite these recent drops, Wall Street remains positive on Nvidia. That could be a sign that the slips seen these last few days aren’t anything for traders to worry about.
After all, NVDA stock is still up 151.2% since the start of the year.
