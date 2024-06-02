The Tech Trifecta: 3 Stocks With Unbeatable Combinations of Value, Growth and Momentum

Tech stocks have attracted many investors due to their high returns and enticing growth opportunities. Many corporations in the industry can scale quickly and generate meaningful revenue growth for many years. When firms combine high revenue growth with surging profit margins, they can massively reward patient investors.
It’s hard to find tech stocks that offer a good mix of value, growth and momentum. However, these promising tech stocks fulfill all three requirements.
Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)
For many years, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been delivering solid returns. It’s up by 26% year-to-date (YTD) and has gained 220% over the past five years. Alphabet initially had a slow start to 2024 thanks to some artificial intelligence (AI) blunders that are now in the rearview mirror.
The tech giant had several wins in its Q1 of 2024 results. Revenue increased by 15% year-over-year (YOY) while net income jumped by 57% YOY. Google Cloud was a top beneficiary and now makes up more than 10% of the company’s total revenue. The cloud computing platform is growing faster than its competitors, and growth should continue to accelerate thanks to AI.
Also, Aphabet rewarded investors with its first dividend of 20 cents per share. It’s not much, but it is a big starting point. Google is in a good position to maintain a double-digit dividend growth rate for several years. The yield currently stands at 0.45%. Alphabet trades at a relatively reasonable 27.5 P/E ratio.
Meta Platforms (META)
Currently, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) trades at the same valuation as Alphabet, coming in with a 27.5 P/E ratio. However, Meta Platforms is growing its net income at a faster pace. So, its P/E ratio will likely be lower than Alphabet’s in future quarters.
The social media giant is tapping into AI to diversify its income stream. However, the overwhelming majority of its revenue still comes from advertising. Granted, the lack of diverse revenue streams didn’t stop the company from delivering exceptional earnings. Revenue increased by 27% YOY in Q1 of 2024 while net income more than doubled YOY.
Also, Meta Platforms recently offered its first dividend which stands at 50 cents per share. Investors who buy the stock now can get a 0.42% yield. While the yield isn’t high, Meta Platforms has been crushing the market. Shares are up by 38% YTD and have surged by 169% over the past five years.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been capturing headlines since AI became mainstream. The firm plays a critical role in the ongoing boom by creating AI chips. AI requires significant computing power which requires an advanced chip. While other semiconductor firms also provide AI chips, Nvidia has an overwhelming lead in the industry.
Investors only need to look at the most recent earnings report to see Nvidia’s rapid takeover of the industry. Revenue increased by 262% YOY while net income jumped by 628% YOY in Q1 of 2025.
Unsurprisingly, the stock has performed well over the past few years. Shares are up by more than 3,000% over the past five years and have already doubled YTD. Nvidia is making a strong push to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded corporation. The AI chipmaker can realistically reach that mark in one to two years as the AI boom continues. Analysts certainly believe it will, so they give it a strong buy rating with projected 11% upside.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in GOOG and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Communications, Media, Semiconductor, Social Media, Software, Technology