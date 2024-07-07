7 Dividend Aristocrats Offering High-Yield Returns

Identifying the potent Dividend Aristocrats in financial markets is about potential returns, income reliability and sustainability. Here, the focus is on the fundamentals of seven prominent companies recognized as Dividend Aristocrats. These stocks yield consistent dividend payouts and solid financial performance.
Each company brings unique strengths to the table, whether it’s the first company’s leadership in packaging solutions or the second one’s diversified portfolio of properties. The third one dominates telecommunications. The fourth and fifth ones stand out with their operational excellence in energy, while the sixth navigates regulatory challenges with resilience. The seventh one’s expertise in asset management rounds out the list with its solid market position and growth potential.
Examining these companies’ financial highlights, strategic moves and market positions aims to learn what makes them attractive for long-term investment. These Dividend Aristocrats can build an income portfolio that offers stability, diversity and growth potential in the materials, real estate, communication, energy, consumer staples and financial sectors.
Amcor (AMCR)
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) leads in packaging solutions, and its stock yields a 4.9% forward dividend. The transition from Ron Delia to Peter Konieczny highlights continuity and stability in Amcor’s leadership. Delia’s tenure saw the progressive acquisition and integration of Bemis. The strategic acquisition of Bemis was the largest in Amcor’s history and enhanced its market position and operational capabilities. The company delivered adjusted EPS of $0.178 in Q3 fiscal 2024, a 1% annual increase.
Moreover, the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments both showed adjusted EBIT growth, with an overall adjusted EBIT of $397 million. This is a 4% increase on a comparable constant currency basis. It indicates effective cost management and operational edge. Amcor may derive adjusted free cash flow (FCF) between $850 million and $950 million for fiscal 2024. There was also a year-to-date increase in FCF ahead of the prior year by $100 million. This solid FCF enables further investment in growth and returns. Overall, Amcor is on the top Dividend Aristocrats list due to its strategic acquisitions, operational edge and solid market position in the packaging industry.
Realty Income (O)
Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company’s stock has a forward dividend yield of 5.61%. In Q1 2024, Realty Income invested $598 million across three property types. These are retail, industrial and data centers. This diversification across asset types may neutralize any property sector’s risks. Over half of the investment volume, $323 million, was in Europe and the U.K. at an 8.2% initial weighted average cash yield. Meanwhile, a $275 million investment in the U.S. is at a 7.3% initial weighted average cash yield.
Further, Realty Income’s portfolio holds over 1,500 clients spread across all 50 states in the U.S., the U.K., and six other countries in Western Europe. The list of tenants on the credit watchlist is 5.2% of the total portfolio annualized rent. No individual client holds over 1% of the total portfolio annualized rent, mitigating the tenant default risk. To sum up, Realty Income is among the top Dividend Aristocrats due to its diversified portfolio and sharp investment activities.
AT&T (T)
AT&T (NYSE:T) is a U.S.-integrated telecommunications giant leading in wireless, broadband and entertainment services. The company’s stock provides a 5.91% dividend yield (forward). In Q1, AT&T added 349,000 postpaid phone net subscribers, bringing the total to 71.6 million high-value postpaid phone subscribers. This is an annual boost of 1.5 million. AT&T’s fiber segment is another critical growth engine. Over the past year, the company has passed 2.4 million new locations with fiber. It increased the total to over 27 million consumer and business locations.
Moreover, this extensive fiber network has translated into considerable subscriber growth. The AT&T fiber consumer base grew by about 1.1 million to nearly 8.6 million customers. And 252,000 more AT&T fibers were added in Q1 of 2024 alone. There have been more than 200,000 net additions for the 17th straight quarter. Due to this steady expansion, the number of broadband users in the consumer sector has generally risen by three quarters. In conclusion, AT&T is on the Dividend Aristocrats list because of its strong subscriber growth in the fiber and mobile segments.
Chevron (CVX)
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is the largest U.S.-integrated energy giant in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company stock yields a 4.1% forward dividend yield, and Chevron has had solid operating results in recent quarters. More specifically, adjusted earnings exceeding $5 billion and an adjusted Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of over 12% were recorded for the ninth quarter in Q1. This constancy suggests a solid operational foundation. Chevron outperformed the previous year during the same quarter, increasing output by almost 10%. Notably, organic expansion in the Permian Basin and purchasing PDC Energy contributed significantly to the 35% increase in U.S. output.
For the ninth quarter, Chevron returned more than $5 billion in cash during Q1 2024, totaling $6 billion. This illustrates the business’s capacity to produce and allocate earnings effectively. Chevron reported significantly lower adjusted earnings in Q1 2024, reaching $5.4 billion or $2.93 per share. These numbers show good profit performance, sustaining solid returns despite a modest yearly reduction. Chevron’s position at the top of the Dividend Aristocrats list is bolstered by its operational and financial stability.
ExxonMobil (XOM)
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) is another major U.S.-integrated energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas industry, from exploration to refining and distribution. Its stock yields a 3.3% dividend (forward). The company derived $8.2 billion in profits and $14.7 billion in cash flow from operations in Q1 2024. Against 2019, the company’s plan to attain structural cost savings was progressive, reaching $10.1 billion for the quarter. By 2027, this will amount to $15 billion. This continuous cost-cutting increases operational advantage and profitability.
Additionally, by 2024, ExxonMobil hopes to have invested between $23 and $25 billion. These growth-oriented initiatives might result in cash flow and profitability. The net debt-to-capital ratio of the corporation has decreased to 3%. In more than 10 years, this is the lowest. ExxonMobil also paid out $6.8 billion, of which $3.8 billion came in dividends. For 2023, it ranks as the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend provider. The business also bought back $3 billion worth of shares. Following the Pioneer transaction, buybacks are expected to increase to $20 billion annually. In summary, ExxonMobil’s strong performance and ability to generate cash flow are why it ranks highly among Dividend Aristocrats.
Altria (MO)
Altria (NYSE:MO) leads as a top tobacco company known for brands like Marlboro. Its stock provides an 8.2% forward dividend yield. The company’s adjusted operating companies’ income (OCI) from the smokable goods division exceeded $2.4 billion. This is due to a net price realization of 8.5%. This shows that the business can continue to profit even in the face of dwindling shipping numbers. Altria’s flagship brand, Marlboro, demonstrated its tenacity and intense customer devotion by holding a 42% retail share in the cigarette market. Furthermore, Marlboro increased by 0.7 percentage points to 59.3% in the premium market.
Further, following three complete quarters of ownership, Altria has significantly advanced NJOY’s commercialization. In Q1, distribution increased to over 80,000 locations. By year’s end, it is anticipated to reach 100,000 stores. This vast distribution network is essential to increasing market penetration and product visibility. In conclusion, Altria’s smart entry into the e-vapor business and consistent performance in the traditional tobacco sector are why it is listed among the top Dividend Aristocrats.
T. Rowe Price (TROW)
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) offers mutual funds, retirement planning and investment services. The increase in T. Rowe Price’s assets under management (AUM) is one of the primary markers of its strong market position and possibilities for expansion. T. Rowe Price generated $1.54 trillion in AUM as of Q1 2024, representing a 12% rise from 2023 Q1 levels. Stronger-than-expected market circumstances and successful investment performance were the main drivers of this expansion. The significant increase in AUM demonstrates the firm’s capacity to draw in and hold onto customer money.
Moreover, $676 billion, or 65%, of retirement assets are in U.S.-defined contribution plans. The firm has a solid position in this market, with nearly 60% of its Target Date franchise assets. This highlights its expertise and client trust in managing retirement funds. The company’s stock delivers a forward yield of 4.1%. To summarize, T. Rowe Price is favored on the Dividend Aristocrats list for its high AUM growth and solid lead in U.S.-defined contribution plans.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in O and T. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.