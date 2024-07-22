Why Is Richtech Robotics (RR) Stock Up 40% Today?

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company announced the installation of its ADAM artificial intelligence (AI) robot at a Ghost Kitchens location.
This installation took place at the Ghost Kitchens restaurant inside the Dawsonville, Ga. Walmart (NYSE:WMT). That has the ADAM robot able to take orders and payments from customers while engaging in AI-powered conversation and preparing drinks.
Ghost Kitchens has reported positive feedback to ADAM from customers and it intends to expand its collaboration with Richtech Robotics. This has the company planning to bring ADAM to up to 240 of its locations.
Matt Casella, president of Richtech Robotics, said the following about the news.
“ADAM’s introduction to the beverage industry addresses several key challenges, including the need for consistency, efficiency, and a memorable customer experience. By automating drink preparation, ADAM is intended to allow human staff to focus on creating meaningful connections with guests, thereby elevating the overall customer experience.”
How This Affects RR Stock Today
With this news comes increased interest in RR shares. That has more than 36 million shares of Richtech Robotics stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at about 410,000 shares.
RR stock is up 40.1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.