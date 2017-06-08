8 No-Brainer Retirement Stocks to Buy

While the mainstream financial media largely enables a short-term mindset for the market’s participants, the reality is, most of us would be better served by parking most of our money in true “buy-and-hold” retirement stocks. A comfortable retirement is the ultimate goal for the average investor, after all, and the most plausible path to that endzone is just getting into some reliable, high-quality names and leaving them alone.

So what exactly makes a stock right for a retirement portfolio?

Well, today we’re taking a closer look at eight stocks that all have not just long histories, but a track record of adapting to changes in the marketplace. Their business lines aren’t apt to ever become obsolete, either — if they do, the writing will be on the wall in plenty of time (and they’ll have the financial resources) to do something about it.

It’s also not an accident that these eight retirement stocks come from different industries. In no particular order, here they are:

