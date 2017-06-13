There were 30 notable investor filings today. athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB ) – STANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 52.20% ownership stake in Turning Point Brands.

Gas Natural Inc. (NYSEMKT: EGAS ) – BlackRock Inc. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 0.40% ownership stake in Gas Natural.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) – WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.50% ownership stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Tangoe, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGO ) – GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 7.30% ownership stake in Tangoe.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC ) – Senator Investment Group LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 7.23% ownership stake in Spirit Realty Capital.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX ) – Boxer Capital, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.50% ownership stake in MacroGenics.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) – GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.20% ownership stake in Everspin Technologies.

Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP ) – Prescott General Partners LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 4.80% ownership stake in Yelp.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT ) – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.10% ownership stake in Ophthotech.

Geo Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE: GEO ) – COHEN & STEERS INC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 11.13% ownership stake in Geo Group.

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR ) – HENDERSON GROUP PLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 13.20% ownership stake in Cimpress.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN ) – JANUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 14.60% ownership stake in athenahealth. This is an increase of 0.69% from their previous filing.

Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM ) – WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.11% ownership stake in Farmer Brothers.

Aradigm Corp. (NASDAQ: ARDM ) – LYTTON LAURENCE W has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.10% ownership stake in Aradigm.

Here are the updated Amended activist and passive investor filings:

