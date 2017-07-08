8 Mergers That Could Dethrone Amazon

The dust is settling after a slew of M&A activity. The big shake-up came courtesy of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which announced a few weeks ago that it is getting into the grocery game via its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ). That was followed up by several buyouts, though the tie-up of television-shopping icons HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI ) and Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QVCA , NASDAQ: QVCB ) appears to be a direct response to combat Amazon’s growing threat to both.

It’s pretty much official: Amazon is the king of commerce, and will be darn tough to dethrone.

On the flipside, never say never. There was a point in the late 1960s that Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) was the world’s biggest retailer, and now it’s in shambles. Granted, Sears was somewhat mismanaged, but it was being lapped by competitors left and right long before Eddie Lampert got involved and steered it off course.

With that as the backdrop, though it’s tough to imagine it ever happening, here’s a look at some mergers and acquisitions that could — if managed well — create some trouble for Amazon.

Yes, some of them seem a little too outlandish to even entertain the idea, but sometimes the most fruitful M&A comes from thinking outside the box. Meanwhile, some of these potential teams are well within the realm of reality, and are worth watching for signs of smoke.

