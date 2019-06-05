Welcome

5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND

5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND

Here are the top stock trades we’re watching for Wednesday morning

By Bret Kenwell, InvestorPlace Contributor

U.S. started off Tuesday with another surge, but have since backed off those gains a bit. Remember, exactly one week ago equities posted a stunning “Turnaround Tuesday” that led to a flurry of buying. Now we need to see if it will last. Let’s look at a few must-see stock charts for Wednesday.

Must-See Stock Charts #1: Sprint

top stock trades for S
Click to Enlarge

Worries on whether the Sprint (NYSE:S) merger with T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) will go through are hurting both stocks on Tuesday.

Shares of Sprint were forming a bullish pennant (wedge) up near $7. However, if the stock loses $6.60, it increases the odds of a gap fill back down toward $6.20. Around this level it will also find the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

If S declines this far and finds support, it may prove to be an advantageous buying opportunity. For now though, it looks like $6.60 support is suspect.

On the upside, see if S can reclaim its 20-day moving average and $7.

Must-See Stock Charts #2: CVS Health

top stock trades for CVS
Click to Enlarge

Sprint and T-Mobile aren’t the only ones having trouble. CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Aetna are too, with a judge threatening to nix their deal.

A day after we saw some massive tie-ups — United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), as well as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) — it’s interesting to see M&A issues on Tuesday. (Here’s how we’re trading those names).

In any regard, how do we trade CVS stock now?

Prior support was present near $58. We’re now seeing that level act as resistance while $52 has become support. If CVS can’t maintain the 10-week moving average, $52 will likely be called upon again. In that scenario, it may be a low-risk buying opportunity.

Over the 10-week moving average and CVS can test $58 range resistance, but keep in mind that downtrend resistance (blue line) could weigh on it.

Must-See Stock Charts #3: Beyond Meat

top stock trades for BYND
Click to Enlarge

This thing has been insane, with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) racking up almost 700% gains from its IPO last month to this month’s high. I haven’t seen such craziness since Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) went public last year.

Is the rally finished? I have no idea, but I find jumping in on the action more akin to gambling than trading and certainly when compared to investing.

Shares are now back below channel resistance (blue line). While its 61.8% retracement could buoy the name near $125, a larger correction down toward $105 to $110 may be in store for BYND.

This one is too volatile for me, but it’s a fun one to observe. It’s a great lesson in a simple concept: There are thousands of stocks out there. You don’t have to trade them all.


Must-See Stock Charts #4: BlackBerry

top stock trades for BB
Click to Enlarge

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was putting in some nice gains on Tuesday, before giving half of them up and pulling back. Shares are being rejected by the 10-week moving average and the 20-day moving average.

Just as a note, the above chart is a weekly one and will not display daily moving average figures, although I will mention them here.

Bulls want to see this month’s lows near $7.75 hold as support. Below that and a drop to $7 and possibly lower is on the table. Above the 10-week and a larger rally can occur.

And while we see downtrend resistance up near $9.50, BB has a lot of resistance to clear first. At $8.91 and $9.07 is the 200-week and 50-week moving averages, respectively. Further, the stock has its one-year 61.8% retracement at $8.85, the 50-day moving average at $8.76 and the 200-day at $8.88.

That’s a lot of numbers, but on the chart it’s displayed simply as a blue box. Unless BlackBerry can clear $9, I would rather sell into that area rather than bet on a breakout. The risk/reward (and odds) are better.

Must-See Stock Charts #5: GrubHub

top stock trades for GRUB
Click to Enlarge

News of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ending its Amazon Restaurants segment gave GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) a lift, up 8% on Tuesday.

Shares now need to maintain $65+ to go higher. If it can’t stay above this level, it means GrubHub will have fallen back below downtrend resistance, as well as the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

I’m now looking for a move back to $73. Above that and $85 seems possible, unless GRUB hits its descending 200-day moving average first.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AMZN.

