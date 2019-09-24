Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Shudders; Volatility Picks Up

Are we stalling near all-time highs? Is it worries over the repo market? Are impeachment concerns rattling the market? Maybe it’s a little of everything as stocks took a hit in the stock market today.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) fell 0.8%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA: DIA ) dropped 0.5% and the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ) sank 1.3%.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: IWM ) performed the worst, falling 1.5%. On the flip side, bonds, gold and the VIX jumped, with the latter soaring 13.7% but closing well off its highs.

Various assets classes have been making wild moves lately. Last week — and this is why reading this column is important — we asked whether bitcoin was going to break out or break down. It turns out it was the latter, with bitcoin prices falling more than $1,000 on Tuesday.

Keep an eye on bitcoin going forward.

Movers in the Stock Market Today

Nio (NYSE: NIO ) stock plunged 20.4%. Worse-than-expected earnings sacked investor sentiment, as Nio plunged to new all-time lows. While revenue beat estimates and grew year-over-year, it declined sequentially, and margins remain under intense pressure. The company is also reducing its workforce by more than 20%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) fell by 7.5% on the day, too.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ) joined Nio in the down 20% club on Tuesday, falling 22.8% on earnings. Second-quarter revenue grew 22% year-over-year but missed analysts’ expectations. Flat earnings per share beat estimates calling for a loss of 1 cent per share. Despite management’s outlook of 23%-25% revenue growth for the fiscal year, the Street is giving a big thumbs down.

BlackBerry and Tesla were on InvestorPlace’s Top Stock Trades column.

Reports circulated on Monday night that Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) is acquiring CTRL-labs for $1 billion, which is a brain-computing startup. Facebook stock fell 3% on the day.

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD ) raised roughly $5 billion from its Hong Kong IPO, the company’s second attempt at the event. The IPO price rang in at 27 HK dollars per share (or roughly $3.45 per share), which came in at the low end of the range. So far though, it’s the world’s second-largest IPO of the year.

Heard on the Street

Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) stock made a run at its prior 52-week highs, initially ripping higher on Tuesday. The move comes after Guggenheim analysts upgrade Snap stock to a buy rating and assign a $22 price target. That’s the highest target on Wall Street now, implying about 29.4% upside.

Like Snap, Disney (NYSE: DIS ) shares initially rallied on Tuesday as investors were feeling good about the call from Wells Fargo analysts. They set a $173 price target — implying more than 30% upside — and called it one of their best growth ideas. They also slapped a buy rating on Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA ) and a $35 price target, implying more than 30% upside.

Finally, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) closed out the day with gains, rallying 1.2%. The move comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy and assigned a $155 price target, implying more than 41% upside.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.