Who’s Hiring Now? 17 Companies Hiring During Coronavirus Pandemic

Who’s hiring now? Plenty of Americans are asking this question as they deal with a lack of work thanks to the coronavirus from China.
While many Americans deal with layoffs or furloughs, that doesn’t mean they can’t find work during these hard times. Plenty of companies that are considered essential are remaining open during this pandemic and need more employees.
Let’s check out who’s hiring now in the following gallery.
Who’s Hiring Now? — Grocery Stores
- Albertsons — Hiring 30,000 employees.
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) — Looking to add 20,000 employees.
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) — 150,000 positions are open through May.
- Publix — Adding thousands of jobs to meet customer needs.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) — 25,000 positions open at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) — Plans to bring on 50,000 more workers.
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) — No official announcement, but hiring appears to be ramping up.
Who’s Hiring Now? — Retailers
- Target (NYSE:TGT) — Adding 9,000 employees.
- Lowes (NYSE:LOW) — Planning to bring on 9,000 new workers.
- Ace Hardware — Hiring 30,000 employees.
Who’s Hiring Now? — Delivery
- Instacart — Looking to bring on 30,000 more gig workers.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) — Wants to hire 100,000 delivery and warehouse employees.
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) — Increasing online orders means more delivery drivers are needed.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) — The same also holds true for FedEx as well.
Who’s Hiring Now? — Pizza Restaurants
- Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) — Wants to bring on 10,000 new employees.
- Pizza Hut — The Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) company wants to bring on 30,000 new workers.
- Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) — The pizza chain is looking t fill 20,000 positions.
These are far from the only companies looking to add new employees. You can follow these links for more job openings during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.