Consumers Call for Boycotts of Companies Not Leaving Russia. List of 9 Staying Put.

Consumers are calling on companies to exit Russia as its war with Ukraine continues but some companies have no intention of leaving the country.
Many companies are already pulling out of Russia due to the war. Add on the boycott calls and it seems like an easy PR move. However, others are sticking around to continue doing business in Russia.
Let’s gove over the companies that are not leaving Russia below!
Companies Not Leaving Russia
- McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is keeping its stores open in Russia and doesn’t appear to have plans to close them down anytime soon.
- YuM!Brands (NYSE:YUM), the owner of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, also plans to keep its businesses running in Russia.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is another company sticking around in Russia despite calls from consumers for it to leave the region.
- Zara, a fashion company, said it will keep operating in Russia as citizens have a right to live and clothing is a necessity.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is also still selling its goods in Russia despite consumers calling it out for doing so.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is sticking with rival PepsiCo as it plans to keep operating in the country even as the war with Ukraine continues.
- Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE:QSR) Burger King is among the various fast-food chains that are still operating in Russia.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is another company that’s still sending goods over to Russia.
- Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) is still selling pizza in Russia as the war with Ukraine continues.
With more companies leaving Russia as the days pass it might not be long before these give into consumers’ calls for boycotts.
