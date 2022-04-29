BRACE YOURSELF: DIVERGENCE IS COMING

Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

Elon Musk continues to dominate stock news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 29, 2022, 1:19 pm EDT

It’s time for a stock market recap as we go over the top stories that traders need to know about from this last week!

Stock Market Recap: skyscraper buildings viewed from the ground with Wall Street street sign in the foreground (10 richest people on Wall Street)

Source: Shutterstock

There’s loads to talk about with plenty of major market events happening over the last five days. Luckily, we’ve been keeping up with the news and offering daily coverage of the market. Thanks to that, we can provide this quick recap for traders!

Stock Market Recap: Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer

Investors will remember that Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last week. This week we saw that saga continue as the social media company accepted his offer to buy it.

Stock Market Recap: Chinese Stocks Rally

Several Chinese stocks, such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), are on the move this week. This comes as China says it plans to take action to support to the economy, as well as reports of easing regulations on tech companies.

Stock Market Recap: Robinhood Layoffs

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock slipped this week as the trading platform revealed plans to cut 9% of its workforce. The company said that these are full-time positions. This announcement shook investors worried about the company’s financial situation.

Stock Market Recap: Activision/Microsoft Deal

Investors in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) voted in favor of the company’s acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). This saw 98% of votes cast in favor of letting MSFT acquire the game developer and publisher for $68.7 billion.

Stock Market Recap: Big Tech Earnings

Several big tech companies released their most recent earnings report this week. Among them are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). Some companies did better than others in their latest earnings reports.

Investors on the lookout for more of the hottest stock market news for Friday will want to keep reading!

We’ve got all the latest stock news traders need to get through the day. Among that it what has shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock on the move today! You can find all that news that the links below!

More Friday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

