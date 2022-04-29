Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

It’s time for a stock market recap as we go over the top stories that traders need to know about from this last week!
There’s loads to talk about with plenty of major market events happening over the last five days. Luckily, we’ve been keeping up with the news and offering daily coverage of the market. Thanks to that, we can provide this quick recap for traders!
Stock Market Recap: Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer
Investors will remember that Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last week. This week we saw that saga continue as the social media company accepted his offer to buy it.
Stock Market Recap: Chinese Stocks Rally
Several Chinese stocks, such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), are on the move this week. This comes as China says it plans to take action to support to the economy, as well as reports of easing regulations on tech companies.
Stock Market Recap: Robinhood Layoffs
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock slipped this week as the trading platform revealed plans to cut 9% of its workforce. The company said that these are full-time positions. This announcement shook investors worried about the company’s financial situation.
Stock Market Recap: Activision/Microsoft Deal
Investors in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) voted in favor of the company’s acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). This saw 98% of votes cast in favor of letting MSFT acquire the game developer and publisher for $68.7 billion.
Stock Market Recap: Big Tech Earnings
Several big tech companies released their most recent earnings report this week. Among them are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). Some companies did better than others in their latest earnings reports.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.