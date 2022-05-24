Louis Navellier is rating this stock an “A” – Get In Now!

On May 24, the man who found “the stock of the century” will reveal one of his top stocks for 2022 – for FREE – in a special presentation.

Tue, May 24 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

PODD and PINS are leading our lists this morning

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 24, 2022, 7:29 am EDT
  • Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock leads our gainers with an 11% increase.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is our biggest loser with a 12% drop.
  • Acquisition news, earnings reports, and more have stocks moving today.
Wall Street in the early morning representing Pre-Market Stock Movers.

Source: Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock.com

We’re jumping into trading on Tuesday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning!

Moving stocks this morning is an acquisition report, new executives, and more.

Let’s get into that news below!

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock is soaring about 11% on reports that it’s in talks to be acquired by Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM).
  2. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are surging more than 5% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
  3. Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock is gaining 3% on news of Herb Yeh joining as its new Senior Managing Director for Technology.
  4. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) shares are climbing close to 3% as it continues a rally from Monday.
  5. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) stock is rising over 2% alongside an upgrade.
  6. Everest (NYSE:RE) shares are gaining more than 1% on news of a new executive joining the company.
  7. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock is getting an over 1% boost after announcing an increase to its fiscal 2022 outlook.
  8. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are heading more than 1% higher in pre-market trading today.
  9. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) stock is jumping almost 1% this morning.
  10. Williams (NYSE:WMB) shares are up nearly 1% after a rally yesterday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is diving over 12% following an earnings warning from rival company Snap (NYSE:SNAP).
  2. Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are tumbling more than 7% in pre-market trading.
  3. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock is taking a roughly 7% beating as Washington, D.C.’s Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg.
  4. DexCom shares are falling over 6% alongside reports it plans to acquire Insulet.
  5. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is dropping more than 5% this morning.
  6. Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) shares are decreasing over 4% in early morning trading.
  7. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is losing more than 4% of its value after a rally on Monday.
  8. ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares are dipping over 4% despite a lack of news this morning.
  9. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock is slipping more than 4%today.
  10. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares close out our pre-market movers down over 4%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/todays-biggest-pre-market-stock-movers-10-top-gainers-and-losers-on-may-24/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC