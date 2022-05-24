Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock leads our gainers with an 11% increase.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is our biggest loser with a 12% drop.
- Acquisition news, earnings reports, and more have stocks moving today.
We’re jumping into trading on Tuesday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning!
Moving stocks this morning is an acquisition report, new executives, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock is soaring about 11% on reports that it’s in talks to be acquired by Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM).
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are surging more than 5% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock is gaining 3% on news of Herb Yeh joining as its new Senior Managing Director for Technology.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) shares are climbing close to 3% as it continues a rally from Monday.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) stock is rising over 2% alongside an upgrade.
- Everest (NYSE:RE) shares are gaining more than 1% on news of a new executive joining the company.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock is getting an over 1% boost after announcing an increase to its fiscal 2022 outlook.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are heading more than 1% higher in pre-market trading today.
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) stock is jumping almost 1% this morning.
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) shares are up nearly 1% after a rally yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is diving over 12% following an earnings warning from rival company Snap (NYSE:SNAP).
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are tumbling more than 7% in pre-market trading.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock is taking a roughly 7% beating as Washington, D.C.’s Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg.
- DexCom shares are falling over 6% alongside reports it plans to acquire Insulet.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is dropping more than 5% this morning.
- Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) shares are decreasing over 4% in early morning trading.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is losing more than 4% of its value after a rally on Monday.
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares are dipping over 4% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock is slipping more than 4%today.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares close out our pre-market movers down over 4%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.