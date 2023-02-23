3 Hot Stocks for Tomorrow: Friday Predictions for SQ, CVNA, Bitcoin

The stock market wavered on Wednesday and ended slightly lower for the day. That marked the fourth straight daily decline for the S&P 500 and has investors looking for a turnaround. It also has them looking at hot stocks for tomorrow.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) leads the charge today with earnings in focus, but Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), and others are also in the spotlight (here are the key levels to know now).
The Federal Reserve’s FOMC release on Wednesday afternoon sparked some volatility but nothing that seems to be rocking the boat all that much. The GDP report was released on Thursday morning, but investors are wondering if the stock market can end its recent run to the downside.
Let’s look at a few hot stocks for tomorrow — Friday.
Hot Stocks for Tomorrow: Block (SQ)
Just like all eyes are on Nvidia, Lucid, and others this morning, they will be on Block (NYSE:SQ) soon enough. That’s as the company is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday after the close.
SQ stock has performed exceptionally well this year and has been very strong since bottoming on Nov. 3. So far, shares are up about 16% on the year and have rallied more than 40% from the recent low. That said, it hasn’t been an easy ride over the past year.
Combined with its exposure to cryptocurrencies, Block is considered a growth stock has made it a target for the bears. While growth stocks have traded quite well over the last four to six weeks, many are again starting to come under pressure.
Will the recent pullback provide enough of a dip to justify bidding these names higher on earnings, or will the quarter exacerbate the decline?
The Chart: We have an excellent little “ABC” correction down to the 50-day moving average. A break of the 200-day moving average puts $66, then $58 to $60 in play. On the upside, a bullish reaction puts $78.50 to $80 in play, followed by the prior breakout level near $83, then finally, the $90 to $92 area.
Carvana (CVNA)
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has been in the news a lot lately, mostly surrounding its potential bankruptcy. The company has been operating at a steep loss, with negative free cash flow and an intimidating debt load.
Bulls are hoping to hear something positive in the report. A way to ease the balance-sheet load or improve margins, cost cuts — really anything that points to a glimmer of hope in avoiding bankruptcy.
However, it is important to remember that CVNA stock has become a speculation vehicle for traders looking at a potential short squeeze.
According to Fintel, more than 70% of the float is currently sold short. In that sense, CVNA stock could be primed for a short squeeze if the results are better than feared.
The Chart: Shares have been trending lower. First, bulls want to see shares clear $11.50, putting CVNA above the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. Really though, they want to see shares rally to (and potentially clear) $20 to $22. That’s the current resistance and the 200-day moving average. On the downside, bulls want to see a dip to the $7.50 to $8 area to hold as support.
Hot Stocks for Tomorrow: Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
Though technically not a stock, the enthusiasm for crypto has been on the rise again, and that’s being led by Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Bitcoin has done quite well over the few months, as buyers continue to elevate the leading cryptocurrency.
Cathie Wood recently reiterated her call for Bitcoin to trade at a seven-figure value eventually, but that could be a long way off — even by her measures.
So far, Bitcoin has rallied in five of the last seven weeks, although it’s down about 1.3% so far this week. For an asset like this, though, that figure can be erased in no time if bulls choose to do so.
The problem?
The short-term trend has been incredibly bullish. However, the long-term trends still look bearish at worst and questionable at best.
The Chart: The chart above shows the daily view on the left and the weekly view on the right. Bitcoin is riding its 10-day moving average and is above all of its daily moving averages. It’s also holding above recent resistance near $23,750.
On the flip side, it’s stalling near the very key $25,000 level while also running right into its 200-week and 50-week moving averages. So if you are trading Bitcoin on the long side, you should know some of the more significant levels looming on the weekly chart.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.