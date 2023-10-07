7 Innovator Stocks Primed for Exceptional Growth

Artificial intelligence. New pharmaceutical drugs. Cutting-edge communication software. With so many disruptive technologies and innovations emerging every year, thousands of investor opportunities abound. These all present ways to capitalize upon potential future leaders in various niches.
In 2022, investors saw the S&P 500 growth index fall by 30%. While many growth companies suffered massive losses to that bear market, the advent of AI reignited several small and large-cap companies’ growth prospects. As the market continues to rebound, investors should keep an eye on these companies at the forefront of innovation. They stand poised to surge ahead of their competition in terms of revenue and earnings.
Let’s explore the following seven companies that are developing solutions with the potential to deliver handsome returns.
Adobe Inc. (ADBE)
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is an American software company that develops software and services. Mainly known for flagship products of Creative Cloud and Photoshop, this market leader is currently priced at $530. It is expected to trade between a mean and high estimate of $602 and $660 by 27 Yahoo Finance analysts.
Recently, Adobe has begun incorporating generative AI through Adobe Firefly and Adobe Sensei. This essentially automates monotonous tasks, helping artists speed up their creative process. It capitalizes on the AI market, which is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 19.1% until 2032. ADBE’s strategy will further continue to strengthen its market dominance in the creative space.
Currently, Adobe’s P/E ratio is 47.36x, sitting at a relatively fair valuation compared to its 5-year average of 47.67x. However, this high ratio can largely be attributed to Adobe’s spike in price. That recently jumped by nearly 57% year to date (YTD). ADBE’s’ growth evidently continues, with year over year (YOY) quarterly earnings growing by 23.50%. Also, with net income holding at fair levels, the company remains a valuable addition to any investor’s portfolio looking to get a piece of the AI world.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a biopharmaceutical company that has made strides in producing solutions relating to cardiovascular disease and immunology.
Recently, BMY’s new lung cancer drug, Krazati, has helped it break further into the cancer drug industry. That sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% until 2023. In fact, the expansion will no doubt serve to help BMY maintain its growth prospects. Twenty Yahoo Finance analysts optimistically expect a 1-year price target of $55 to $90 with an average of $72.40.
Recently, the biopharma company announced its acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), a company with an FDA-approved cancer drug that specifically targets lung cancer. This acquisition could help BMY step into a newly addressable market of upwards of 200,000 patients diagnosed with lung cancer every year.
Looking at Bristol-Myers Squibb financials, EPS has been growing at an impressive 18.5% over the past year. Further, the company boasts an attractive P/E ratio of 15.08x, significantly discounted to its industry median of 28.09x. With BMY’s new acquisition only expected to help it maintain its high growth, BMY is an undervalued gem for investors looking to get ahead in the biotech industry.
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shines as a true trailblazer in the tech sector. It is setting the gold standard for innovation across multiple spheres.
Nvidia’s success lies in its unrivaled innovation, particularly in AI and GPUs. The company has redefined the possibilities of AI applications. It enables countless breakthroughs from deep learning to its use in autonomous vehicles.
Looking at NVDA’s financials, remarkable revenue of $32.68 million is glowing, almost triple its revenue just three years ago of $10.92 million. In addition, earnings have grown from an EPS of $1.15 at the start of 2020 to $1.76 in 2023.
While NVDA sits at a hefty P/S valuation of 34.89x, high revenue and gross margins will continue to bolster growth. Recent quarterly earnings report a 70% gross margin and 50% operating margin. The stock is clearly a must-need addition for any investor looking to continue to benefit from the AI surge.
BioNTech SE (BNTX)
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) emerges as a beacon of innovation and progress in the pharmaceutical industry. They are pioneering solutions to pressing global health challenges.
BioNTech’s approach transforms the industry with its mRNA technology. This revolutionary platform isn’t only limited to the development of COVID-19 vaccines. But it holds immense potential for addressing various diseases, from cancer to infectious diseases like Malaria and HIV.
Financially, the company is not only excelling but also demonstrating its ability to surpass competitors. Over the past 12 months, BioNTech reported an impressive revenue of $9.18 million, an 8000% increase from its revenue of $109k less than four years ago! Also, EPS has demonstrated significant growth, surging from -85 cents by the end of 2019 to $38.78 at the start of 2023. Looking at its valuation, we see its current P/S ratio stands at 2.79x, an almost 70% increase from 1.68x just over a year ago.
Finally, BioNTech SE’s unrivaled innovation in mRNA technology, combined with its exceptional financial performance, distinguishes it as a one-of-a-kind innovator stock. Clearly, it’s ready to transform the industry and the future of medicine.
Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)
Conceived in 1965, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is a semiconductor industry leader with cutting-edge analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits.
The analog semiconductor chip uses span applications from autonomous vehicles to cutting-edge medical devices. Committed to innovation, ADI is poised to be an excellent growth stock. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate it will trade within a one-year price target of $175 – $220, averaging $200.
Analog Devices stands out with its LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles, well-timed for the booming self-driving car industry. Additionally, ADI’s strategic acquisition of Maxim Integrated strengthens its market position among other semiconductor giants like Texas Instruments.
Currently, the stock trades at a P/E ratio of nearly 23.7x, in line with the industry average. Over the past five years, EPS grew with a CAGR of approximately 19.8%, outperforming its historical mean. ADI’s healthy gross margins and 9.8% YOY revenue growth reflect its financial strength. Its breakthroughs in analog chip technology and strong free cash flow makes it well-positioned for sustainable growth. Further, the innovation, solid financials, and growth potential are reasons ADI should be considered for any investment portfolio needing a good semiconductor stock.
MongoDB Inc. (MDB)
MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is revolutionizing the Database Tech sector.
Its NoSQL database solutions have redefined the way organizations manage data, offering unmatched flexibility and scalability. MDB’s database solutions are popular among companies that want to digitally store and manage large amounts of data. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate it will trade within a one-year price range of $250 – $500, averaging $435.
MongoDB is capitalizing on the shift to big data analytics in the cloud with its NoSQL Database solutions, which can manage extremely large amounts of data. The company’s innovative Atlas Data Lake platform gives it a competitive edge. offering cutting-edge analytics tools.
MongoDB boasts exceptional revenue growth for the last 5 years, averaging 37% per year. With consistent revenue growth, it significantly expanded its market share. Although the company currently has a weak free cash flow, it is investing in innovation to further expand its market presence. Consider this company as a potential addition to your investment portfolio.
Ford Motor Company (F)
Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the stalwart Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a household American name. They are creating a new fleet of fully electric cars, part of the worldwide mission to decrease carbon emissions. The stock is up over 6% in the last year, with an average analyst 1-year price target of $14.59 compared to its current price of $12.07.
Further, the company has massive plans for expansion to support its growth. With the release a new electric truck, Project T3, production is expected to begin in the next two years. Planning to continue opening new factories, Ford is a promising long-term buy for investors to get ahead on the transition toward renewable energy.
On the date of publication, Ian Hartana and Vayun Chugh did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
