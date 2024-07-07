7 Safe Haven Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Correction

Savvy investors must own safe haven stocks that provide stability and growth potential in an unstable economic environment. Recognizing which companies can withstand market declines becomes critical as investors brace for possible adjustments. The emphasis is on solid equities expected to perform well even during uncertain times. Every business, from industry titans known for their steady financial performance and market dominance to trailblazers using digital capabilities to boost customer interaction, is a prime example of strategic resilience. In the meantime, some businesses have solid development plans and flexibility in handling a range of market difficulties.
Meanwhile, the primary defensive tenet is that these equities lead in healthcare, consumer discretionary, and basics. These are the key industries in the world market; therefore, even in the event of a market downturn, these stocks could survive since their steady sales are based on necessary consumption, regardless of the status of the market. Furthermore, using tech innovation, sharp operational edge, or calculated moves into untapped areas, these businesses exhibit the vision and flexibility required to prosper in volatile macro economic environments.
McDonald’s (MCD)
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is a top mark in the fast-food industry. The company’s comparable sales have increased positively for 13 quarters running. Over the past four years, the sales have increased by 30%. This steady development trajectory results from McDonald’s solid market position and skillful application of its corporate initiatives. McDonald’s derived Q1 2024 consolidated revenues of over $6 billion, a 5% year-over-year (YoY) growth in constant currency. This expansion signifies that the business can maintain top-line growth against economic challenges.
Strategically, McDonald’s maintains its growth momentum by prioritizing innovation and improving the customer experience. In addition to raising customer satisfaction, launching programs like Best Burger in several regions has improved category sales. McDonald’s dedication to operational efficiency and satisfying changing consumer expectations for convenience is further demonstrated by its investments in digital infrastructure, such as establishing dedicated drive-through lanes for digital orders in China.
Overall, McDonald’s is on the safe haven stocks list based on solid performance, constant sales growth, and strategic initiatives in digital transformation.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a diversified healthcare giant. It has operations in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. In Q1 2024, the company’s consolidated revenues reached $21.4 billion, up 3.9% over Q1 2023. The solid lead in the U.S. market, where sales increased by 7.8%, led to this boost. The U.S. top-line growth rate is above the worldwide growth rate. On the other hand, sales outside of the US decreased by 0.3%, suggesting difficulties in other markets.
Moreover, Johnson & Johnson’s annual revenue increase in the U.S. reflects its sharp market position and well-adapted operational approaches to the country’s healthcare system. Even more solid was the 7.6% global rise in adjusted operating revenues. This does not account for the impact of COVID-19 vaccine sales, indicating that the company’s fundamental competencies extend beyond pandemic-related offerings.
To sum up, Johnson & Johnson was included on the safe haven stocks list for its solid market presence and ability to sustain growth despite global economic challenges.
Procter & Gamble (PG)
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a multinational consumer offerings corporation leading in beauty, grooming, health care, and household care. Three percentage points of the sales rise were attributable to the company’s pricing. This illustrates P&G’s capacity to successfully execute and annualize price increases, enhancing top-line performance despite market difficulties. Despite outside constraints, P&G sustained consistent volume trends in all its product categories and critical geographic areas. In North America, for example, a steady volume increase over the last four quarters (from +2% to +4%) highlights solid consumer demand and sharp inventory control techniques.
Further, all regions saw growth, but two regions had substantial gains: Europe (7% YoY organic growth) and Latin America (17% YoY organic growth). These areas demonstrate P&G’s solid market position and flexible business practices in response to regional economic realities. Moreover, core gross margins (+3.1% YoY) and operating margins (+0.90% YoY) saw notable improvements driving this gain. The considerable productivity gains (+3.2% YoY) at P&G were a major factor in the growth of margins. To conclude, Procter & Gamble was selected for the safe haven stocks list based on its resilient business model, consistent top-line growth, and effective margins.
Starbucks (SBUX)
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a global coffeehouse chain offering beverages, pastries, and snacks. The company continues to have solid brand equity and a devoted following of customers. Even after a challenging quarter (Q2 2024) marked by a 1% drop in overall company revenue and a 4% reduction in comparable store sales globally. With approximately 33 million Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S.—a 6% yearly growth—and 31% of all sales coming from Mobile Order & Pay (MOP) transactions, the company is demonstrating great digital engagement and customer retention skills.
Indeed, Starbucks’ approach still heavily relies on innovation, especially regarding product creation. Starbucks has responded to changing customer tastes by introducing new drinks like Lavender Matcha and Spicy Refreshers and high-end food options like Potato Cheddar and Chive Bakes. These innovations improve the consumer experience overall and draw in new clients, which boosts revenue and improves brand reputation.
In short, Starbucks’ solid brand loyalty, digital innovation through mobile ordering, and strategic expansion support its presence on the safe haven stocks list.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is a fast-casual restaurant chain. The company specializes in Mexican-inspired cuisine. In Q1 2024, the company’s comparable sales (comp sales) increased by 7% YoY. This is mostly due to more than 5% growth in transactions. Solid client demand and retention are indicators of this growth, which is necessary for long-term top-line growth. Chipotle’s overall sales increased by 14.1% during the quarter, reaching $2.7 billion. The restaurant-level margin increased to 27.5%, a vital 1.9% YoY rise. This enhancement demonstrates sharp cost control and operational effectiveness. Hence, these elements are essential for preserving profitability against cost challenges like rising labor and ingredient prices.
Additionally, Chipotle’s effective integration of digital channels into its business strategy reflects that digital sales accounted for 37% of total revenues. Marketing initiatives by Chipotle, such as emphasizing Barbacoa and bringing back Chicken Al Pastor, have improved sales and consumer spending. These advertisements use consumer information to raise menu awareness and increase patron interaction.
Overall, Chipotle is on the safe haven stocks list due to its solid customer demand, digital integration-enhancing operational efficiencies, and consistent top-line growth.
Sanofi (SNY)
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a global pharmaceutical company. Sanofi’s biopharmaceutical division has grown, driven by the company’s flagship drug, Dupixent. Sales of Dupixent rose by 24.9% YoY to €2,835 million in Q1 2024, making a substantial contribution to total revenue. Global expansion in several indications, including recent approvals in the U.S. and Japan, is driving this growth. Dupixent’s sustained success highlights its dominance in the field of immunology.
Moreover, sales of newly launched pharmaceutical products, such as ALTUVIIIO and Nexviazyme, increased considerably by 90.5% YoY in Q1 2024 to reach €606 million. Sanofi’s strategy focuses on broadening and increasing its therapeutic portfolio. This is particularly true in immunology and rare illnesses with a considerable unmet medical need, reflected in these releases. Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare division saw 9.0% growth, primarily due to acquisitions such as Qunol and sharp results in digestive wellness. With this expansion, Sanofi can increase its market share in over-the-counter healthcare offerings while diversifying its income sources.
In summary, Sanofi is included on the safe haven stocks list based on its leadership in immunology and diversified revenue streams.
Walmart (WMT)
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a multinational retail corporation that operates a hypermarket chain. In Q1 Fiscal 2025, the business’s U.S. Comp Sales increased by 3.8%, demonstrating solid growth in the most considerable area of its business. Solid participation from all income groups contributed to this rise, with upper-class households making a major sales contribution. The international segment exhibited even higher growth, with constant currency sales up 10.7%. Important markets like China, Flipkart, and Walmex drive this.
Further, due to initiatives like store-filled pickup and delivery and marketplace improvements, global eCommerce grew by 21% YoY. As seen by its expansion, Walmart has successfully integrated online and physical channels to cater to changing customer preferences. In the U.S., marketplace vendors increased by 36% YoY. Meanwhile, in Mexico, it increased by almost 50% YoY. This expansion boosts consumer stickiness and product choices by providing a greater selection.
Overall, solid growth in the top-line and eCommerce segments makes Walmart a top pick for the safe haven stocks list.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in JNJ and SBUX. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.