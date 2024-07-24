OS Stock: 7 Things to Know as OneStream Starts Trading Today

Financial software firm OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) just launched its initial public offering (IPO) to much fanfare. OS stock gained almost 30% in the early afternoon session amid a sign that the market for new public listings is steadily improving. What has specifically attracted interest in the OneStream IPO is the company’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help streamline various financial tasks.
According to a report by U.S. News & World Report, private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is one of the key backers of OS stock. On Tuesday, OneStream priced its IPO at $20 per share while distributing 24.5 million shares. Gross proceedings stood at $490 million, with the valuation of the entity landing at $4.6 billion.
Fundamentally, the OneStream IPO provides further evidence that sentiment for new listings is steadily rising. After a record-breaking year of public equity launches in 2021, interest in this space tanked sharply in the following two years. “Historically dismal returns,” as CNBC put it, of the debutantes didn’t help.
However, it’s possible that increased demand for IPOs may indicate a higher probability of a soft economic landing. Below are seven other points to consider regarding OS stock and its market debut.
1. OS Stock May Rise on a Unified Finance Cloud Platform
Primarily, OS stock garnered interest among investors because of its software platform, which it views as a digital finance cloud. Its ultimate aim is to modernize the strategic impact of the chief financial officer role. Specifically, it unifies operational data and processes under a single umbrella.
2. Key Benefits Include Automation and Enhanced Forecasting
Through OneStream’s integrated AI and machine learning technologies, the company’s platform is able to automate workflows, thus enhancing organizational efficiencies. In addition, the software is designed to accelerate analytics and improve the accuracy of forward projections.
3. Modular Architecture Enables Scaling
A key attribute that has driven interest in OS stock is the underlying modular architecture. This flexibility allows OneStream’s enterprise-level clients to integrate new features or capabilities without disrupting the existing system.
4. Alpha Wolf Clients Have Signed Up
Some of the world’s biggest companies use the software platform, affording legitimacy to the OneStream IPO. They include diverse heavyweights such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS, NASDAQ:NWSA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).
5. Potentially Massive Addressable Market
According to Verified Market Research, experts projected that the AI software market would hit a valuation of $515.31 billion last year. By 2031, the sector could be worth $2.74 trillion, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. Per a LinkedIn post by Future Data Stats, the AI in finance market could expand at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a valuation of $55.72 billion.
6. Not Every Detail of the OneStream IPO Went Perfectly
While OS stock flourished in its public market debut, it wasn’t quite a perfect launch. Per U.S. News & World Report, the valuation of $4.6 billion of the OneStream IPO represented a downgrade from the prior $6 billion projection, based on a funding round in 2021.
7. Potential Comes at a Premium
According to MarketWatch, OneStream generated revenue of $374.92 million last year. It’s showing robust growth, with its first-quarter top-line print hitting $110.29 million, up 40% from last year’s result of $78.82 million. However, OS stock is also trading at 12.3x full-year 2023 revenue, which is well above the underlying application software sector’s 4.2x multiple.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in TM.