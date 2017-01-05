Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL’s Negotiations with India Continue

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of continued negotiations with India. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

India Negotiations: A new report states that Apple is continuing its negotiations with India to do business in the country, reports Reuters. According to this report, the tech company will not be granted any special tax breaks. Instead, it will only get the same tax breaks that other smartphone companies in the country would receive. The tech company has been looking to move some of its manufacturing to India to follow local sourcing laws that would allow it to open stores in the country.

App Store Sales: Apple says that New Year’s Day was the best day for business that the iOS App Store has ever seen, MacRumors notes. The tech company said that $240 million in purchases were made by customers on the first day of 2017. The company also notes that app developers made $20 billion from the App Store during the previous year. Among the highest grossing apps for 2016 were “Monster Strike, Fantasy Westward, Clash Royale, and Pokémon Go.”

Speck Cases: Speck, a maker of clear cases, will be releasing new cases for iPhone and MacBook devices, reports 9to5Mac. The case making company plans to release a new line of clear cases for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 line of smartphones. It also will be releasing a clear case for the new MacBook Pro. These cases are designed to resist drops, impacts and scratches. They also allow owners to protect their devices, without covering their appearance.