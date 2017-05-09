9 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 6%-Plus Yields

Dividend plays with seriously high yields aren’t particularly easy to come by these days, at least not without stretching and probably taking more risk than we should. But for those willing to look, there are still plenty of dividend stocks to buy out there with yields of 6% or higher that also happen to be growing their dividend payout.

Source: StockSnap.io

Not surprisingly, these high-yielding dividend stocks tend to be clustered in the real estate (REITs) and energy sectors, where payouts are traditionally higher and where prices have really come down of late. But there are some real dividend gems to be found elsewhere too, in sectors as diverse as restaurants, video game retailers and even private equity firms.

Today, I’m going to recommend nine dividend stocks to buy, eight of which I own personally. Importantly, all have solid reputations as consistent dividend raisers. For me, this is the holy grail of investing: a high current yield and a dividend rising significantly faster than the rate of inflation.

Some of these stocks are a little on the speculative side, which is to be expected considering the S&P 500 yields a paltry 2% these days. Yet I consider all of these picks to be reasonably safe buys at current prices.

So with no further ado, let’s jump into it.

