Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Releases Short Film Starring Dwayne Johnson & Siri

Dwayne Johnson: The new film from Apple is titled The ROCKxSIRI Dominate the Day. It lasts for about four minutes and can be found on the tech company’s official YouTube channel. The film has Johnson and Siri teaming up to complete his list of life goals. This includes travels around the world, space and completing amazing feats. The short film plays up The Rock’s over-the-top reputation and has a fair bit of humor, despite being a glorified commercial.

macOS High Sierra Beta 4: Apple is now letting developers play with the fourth beta of macOS High Sierra, reports 9to5Mac. The update gives developers time to test out the new system before its public release later this year. Today’s update doesn’t include the public beta of macOS High Sierra, but that will likely come out in the next couple of days. It also provides fixes for issues with previous betas.

iOS 11 Beta 4: The fourth beta of iOS 11 is now available for download, BGR notes. This version of the beta is also only for developers. However, Apple will probably release a public version in the near future. Just like with the new macOS High Sierra, iOS 11 won’t be out until sometime later this year. The update brings more stability to the beta and fixes some bugs that were present in previous versions.

