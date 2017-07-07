The 10 Best Stocks for 2017 Contest Hits 2017’s Midpoint

The year is half over, which brings our Best Stocks for 2017 contest to its midpoint, and if there’s one thing I know about the competition for sure, it’s that I wouldn’t want to have to guess the eventual winner.

We’ve already seen some stocks shoot up from the depths to attain the top spot, while some front-runners have struggled in the second quarter.

The sometimes-unpredictable headlines associated with the Donald Trump administration haven’t always helped either — for instance, banking stocks are still watching for some of the surge that many hoped would come on looser regulations.

While the markets have slowed somewhat, competition is still fierce, and it could be anybody’s game.

Overall, our experts’ picks are largely looking good, with seven of the 10 outperforming the S&P 500 Index through the middle of the year. A lot can change between now and 2018, but if history is any indication, many of our experts’ best stocks have the legs to run further.

