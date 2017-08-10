10 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards

Slow and steady wins the race, as the old adage goes. But slow and steady can be a bit boring. Investors looking for stocks to buy, as a rule, should focus on high-quality, and preferably lower-risk, issues.

Still, there’s room in any investor’s portfolio for higher-risk, higher-reward plays — as long as those risks are understood.

In that vein, here are 10 stocks to buy that offer potentially significant rewards, and almost as much risk. None of these stocks should be a core part of a portfolio, and all have the potential to blow up in your face.

But taking those risks also creates the possibility of a major reward. It’s likely at least a few of these stocks will wind up big winners going forward.

