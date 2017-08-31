3 Tech Stocks That Will Bow to Better Rivals

When it comes to tech stocks, there is often quite a bit of buzz about how these companies are major threats to traditional players. Yes, this is all about disruption. And a prime example of this is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which has wreaked havoc on the traditional brick-and-mortar retail industry. In fact, investors are now trying to find companies that are Amazon-proof!

Source: Shutterstock

Yet technology companies can be in jeopardy as well. Hey, there are many cases of once-dominant players that have quickly come undone. Just look at Palm, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) — which all failed to innovate fast enough.

Now there could still be opportunities for investors in these situations. After all, the management teams may ultimately sell out to a larger player.

OK then, what are some tech stocks that fit the bill? Which may bow out to the competition and option an M&A transaction? Well, here’s a look at three possibilities:

Next Page