InvestorPlace Round-Up: The Top Stocks (and the Worst) in the Stock Market Today

When you log in to InvestorPlace, you come for perspective. It’s our mission to provide high-quality, opinionated analysis to guide you on your stock-picking journey. Please see our publishing guidelines here. Below you’ll find some of the best stock market analysis, commentary and insights from myriad InvestorPlace writers. Please check back often, as this post will be continuously updated with the day’s hottest takes on the top stocks to invest in and the stocks to avoid.

InvestorPlace’s Top Stocks to Buy Today

Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) gained 7.1% Wednesday as the marijuana company gears up to report earnings Friday, Jan. 11. Vince Martin had this to say:

“But the results, as important as they are, might be the least important aspect of the Q2 report. The company still hasn’t responded to short-seller allegations, made over a month ago, that tanked Aphria stock. And it’s facing a hostile takeover effort from new – and smaller – marijuana producer Green Growth Brands (OTCQB: GGBXF ).”

Meanwhile, Will Healy looked at some of the best stocks in the Dow Jones today, including Disney (NYSE: DIS ), Chevron (NYSE: CVX ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and more:

“Disney suffered for years as cable cutting hurt profits coming from the Disney Channel and ESPN. Even though DIS stock began to feel the pain from that in 2015, the effects have lingered. Fortunately, that appears poised to turn around. Finally, the company has begun to address lost revenues from its declining cable television channels. Disney has gone all-in on streaming, having already launched ESPN+ and introducing Disney+ later this year. When Disney+ launches, it will take content, and likely a large portion of market share, from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ).”

Next up, Bret Kenwell took a technical look at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), which gained 1.2% Wednesday, in spite of a particularly scathing report on Facebook’s “cult-like” workplace. Here’s what Kenwell wrote:

“A look at the 30-month weekly chart shows how quickly Facebook stock price has retreated. Shares sank from almost $220 at its highs in July to sub-$125 last month. From peak to trough, we’re talking about a roughly 45% decline. That’s a big-time beating for what was one of the market’s best-performing stocks over the last few years. After falling below the 200-week moving average in December, FB stock has regained this level. In fact, it’s pushing over downtrend resistance (purple line) as well as the 10-week moving average. That’s an encouraging sign for bulls and if the market can maintain momentum, FB stock could be ready to make a large move, perhaps back to the $150-ish level.”

InvestorPlace’s Stocks to Avoid

But not every stock today featured in a positive light. Josh Enomoto dived into Eddie Lampert’s revised bid to save Sears, which gained 1%, giving the former Wall Street hedge fund manager a serious tongue lashing:

“Obviously, that’s not how things turned out. The reason again points to Lampert. The controversial figure is probably the worst leader in American corporate history. According to Business Insider, Lampert cultivated a culture of fear and intimidation. Step outside the lines, and you will get “shredded.”

After getting slaughtered on earnings, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ ) finished the day down 12.42%. Bret Kenwell, again, explained:

“At this point, I don’t see notable support until $140 to $143. On the upside, I’m not too interested in STZ stock until it gets back over its 200-week moving average. That or investors are going to have to warm up to Constellation Brands earnings and buy the stock this week. Let’s see how STZ stock shakes out the rest of this week before putting our hard-earned money to work.”

Last but not least, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) took off to the tune of 13.36%. Josh Enomoto was there to cover the pros and the cons of the pot stock:

“Although the legal cannabis industry is still in the early phases, I mentioned that the low-hanging fruit is gone. Certainly, Wall Street has moved past the introductory stage. It’s no longer enough merely to upload a pretty website. Increasingly, investors want to see substance. When Canada became the first G7 member state to legalize recreational weed, the novelty effect faded quickly. The positive news had to directly bolster individual cannabis firms. When that didn’t happen, shareholders panicked. This dynamic presents challenges for CGC stock. If you look at the underlying company’s financials, they don’t stand out. While it’s not fair to compare cannabis stocks with “normal” investments, most prospective buyers want something to chew on. What does Canopy Growth stock give you? Currently, an okay balance sheet and iffy profitability and growth metrics.”

That’s it for today’s stock market commentary round-up. Please feel free to drop us a note at [email protected] to let us know what we got right and what we got wrong. Happy investing!

John Kilhefner is the Deputy Managing Editor of InvestorPlace.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.