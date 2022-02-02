WazirX Price Predictions: Where Will the WRX Crypto Go Next?

One of the biggest winners of the regulatory turmoil coming out of India recently has been WazirX (CCC:WRX-USD). This Binance (CCC:BNB-USD)-owned Indian crypto exchange has seen its native token WRX absolutely skyrocket today. Despite giving up some of those gains, interest in expert WazirX price predictions remains high.
That’s for good reason. WazirX is one of the more prominent players in India, a massive market for crypto adoption. Currently ranked in the top 10 in terms of percentage of the population that has used crypto, India is an emerging market in most senses, but not in the crypto space.
Thus, a potential outright crypto ban in India had some investors concerned. However, a 180-degree shift toward taxation rather than a ban has provided a boost this week.
For those interested in where this Indian crypto could be headed, let’s dive into some price predictions.
WazirX Price Predictions: What’s Next for WRX?
For context, WRX currently trades at 94 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $1.64 and $5.09, respectively, for WRX.
- Additionally, Gov Capital projects WRX could hit $5.01 in one year and $39.04 in five years’ time.
- Finally, Digitalcoin puts forward 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $1.47, $1.99 and $3.96, respectively, for this token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.