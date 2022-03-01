Robinhood Stocks
If you’re handling your own investment portfolio — and just by reading this article, I’m wagering you at least have some interest in that — then surely you know about Robinhood (NASADAQ:HOOD) and Robinhood stocks.
These picks are the most popular stocks trading on the platform. The do-it-yourself investment app’s simple functionality and no-fee trades forever changed how retail investors manage their portfolios.
Robinhood says it has 17.3 million monthly active users on its site, running 22.7 million funded accounts. So, there’s a lot of community brain power trading every day on Robinhood. The platform currently manages $98 billion in assets.
Robinhood publishes its list of the 100 most-popular stocks on its website. But be warned — there are a couple of names on that list that are real stinkers. For example, meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is high on Robinhood’s list, but that’s a name smart investors should avoid at all costs.
Fortunately, we’ve weeded through the duds for you. Here are 10 of the best Robinhood stocks to buy now for March 2022.
Best Robinhood Stocks
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA)
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Ford (NYSE:F)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Nio (NYSE:NIO)
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
-
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Not too many stocks sell for $800 per share and are seen as a veritable bargain. But Tesla is one of those names.
Down from more than $1,200 in November, it’s just a matter of time before TSLA resumes its climb higher.
The company is in the midst of rolling out its popular Model Y vehicle to new markets in the U.K., Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. As InvestorPlace’s Samuel O’Brient reports, Tesla should see big numbers in Europe after the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved.
Yahoo! Finance reports 36 analysts have an average price target of $964.88, an increase of 10% from the current TSLA stock price.
-
Nvidia (NYSE:NVDA)
The biggest disappointment about Nvidia right now is the failure of its $40 billion proposed deal to buy Arm from Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY).
It would have been the biggest deal in the history of the semiconductor industry. But it failed because of concerns that the acquisition would give Nvidia an unfair advantage over technology its competitors utilize in making their own chips.
But even without that deal, Nvidia remains a hugely powerful company. In the most-recent quarter, it posted $7.64 billion in revenues, which was better than the $7.42 billion Wall Street expected.
For the coming quarter, NVDA projects $8.1 billion in revenues. 42 analysts have an average price target of $343.46 per share.
-
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple had a good 2021, but an even better fiscal 2022 Q1 earnings report.
Revenue jumped 11% to set a new all-time record of $123.9 billion versus analyst expectations of $118.66 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) rose 25% on a year-over-year basis, coming in at $2.10 per share. Analysts had expected $1.89 per share.
In nearly every category, Apple outperformed expectations. And here’s something to look forward to: the company is expected to launch a third-generation iPhone SE this spring.
AAPL stock is up 34% over the last 12 months, but dropped 7% so far in 2022. The average price target of 44 analysts is $192.96.
-
Ford (NYSE:F)
Ford is one of the old-school traditional automakers that is proving an old dog can learn new tricks.
The company is all-in on the electric vehicle (EV) movement. Sales are solid with its Mustang Mach E. And there was so much interest in its F-150 Lightning pickup truck that Ford stopped taking preorders.
F stock rose 136% in 2021 and by 160% since CEO Jim Farley took the top job in 2020. But Ford still trades at an attractive 8.4x 2022 estimated earnings.
According to Yahoo! Finance, the average price target of 21 analysts for F stock is $21.60, nearly 27% higher than its current price.
-
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Microsoft joined the tech stock selloff so far this year, falling more than 16% since Jan. 1.
But the company also issued a strong earnings report in January, showing year-over-year revenue jumped by 20% to $51.7 billion. Earnings for the fiscal second quarter came in a $2.48 per share.
Microsoft will also benefit from its planned $68.7 billion cash deal to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). The company will add Activision’s huge catalog of games and increase its presence in the growing metaverse.
Currently, 46 analysts have a average price target of $370.89 for MSFT stock, an increase of more than 24% from its price today.
-
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
I’m a firm believer in Amazon, which I think is going to go up 25% to 30% this year.
Already an e-commerce powerhouse and holding a dominant position in cloud services, Amazon is also quickly growing as an advertising juggernaut. In the fourth quarter, Amazon’s advertising services business grew 32% from a year ago.
For the full year, advertising generated $31.2 billion in revenue. Amazon is in third place in the U.S. market, trailing Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook.
AMZN stock is considerably lower than its average target price. 52 analysts predict the stock can reach $4,100.54, a jump of more than 33%.
-
Disney (NYSE:DIS)
Disney is the company to know when you think about entertainment and family fun. Not only does Disney have its famous theme parks, but the company operates cruise ships that offer family-friendly vacations.
Its entertainment division includes the ABC family of stations, as well as sports giant ESPN. And don’t forget about its streaming channel Disney Plus, which owns valuable franchises like Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.
DIS stock is on sale these days, down 24% over the last year. But there’s plenty of upside available. 29 analysts have an average price target of $190.18.
-
Nio (NYSE:NIO)
Even though share in the Chinese electric vehicle company are down more than 30% so far this year, Nio makes this list because of its sheer potential.
The company produced 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a jump of 44% from a year ago. For all of 2021, Nio delivered 91,429 vehicles, which was a 109% increase from 2020.
Those numbers will go up in a big way this year when Nio jumps into the mass market by releasing its first sub-brand. Expected to be known as the Gemini, the new Nio offering will be priced below the company’s high-end sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and sedans.
Currently, 25 analysts have an average target price of $51.21 for NIO stock. That’s more than double its price today of about $22.50.
-
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
The similarities between Tesla and fellow EV company Lucid Group can’t be ignored.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson was the vehicle engineer for the Tesla Model S. Now he runs Lucid, which is manufacturing the Lucid Air. The vehicle was already named as the 2022 Car of the Year by Motortrend.
LCID stock dropped 3% on a February report that 203 of its Air sedans were being recalled for a potential incorrectly installed part. But I don’t expect that to weigh on Lucid over the long term.
As reported by Yahoo! Finance, 42 analysts have an average price target of $42.75 for LCID stock. That’s an increase of more than 75% from current levels.
-
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
I recently listed Netflix as one of my bargain streaming stocks to buy now, and for good reason.
Netflix dates back all the way to 1997 and was the first of the major streaming services, having successfully transitioned from its DVD-by-mail model. But growth slowed as Disney, Apple and AT&T’s (NYSE:T) HBO Max provided serious competition.
Even so, analysts give NFLX stock an average price target of more than $500. The stock currently trades at $387, which gives investors potential upside of more than 30%.
On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders was long TSLA and NVDA. He did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.