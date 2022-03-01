Which U.S. Companies Are Cutting Ties With Russia? See Latest List.

U.S. companies are cutting ties with Russia due to the war with Ukraine and we’re going over which ones traders need to know about. The list covers a variety of companies from different sectors as the invasion of Ukraine has wide-reaching effects.
Let’s take a look at those companies below!
Which U.S. Companies Are Cutting Ties With Russia?
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) is blocking Russian state media from collecting money on ads from YouTube.
- AT&T’s (NYSE:T) Warner Bros. is no longer releasing The Batman in Russian theaters.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is no longer selling products in Russia or Ukraine and is monitoring the situation.
- Delta Air Lines (NYDE:DAL) is no longer providing Russian airline Aeroflot with its codesharing.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is suspending the release of its theatrical films in Russia.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is suspending its exports to Russia. The company sells about 3,000 cars a year in the country.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is also no longer exporting its motorcycles to Russia in light of the attack on Ukraine.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is blocking financial transactions in Russia. This complies with sanctions against the country.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is blocking Facebook ads from Russian state media.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) suspending all ads in both Russian and Ukraine.
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is no longer working with Russian ridesharing service Yandex.Taxi and is speeding up its divestment in it.
- Visa (NYSE:V) is another financial company no longer dealing with Russian banks due to government sanctions.
We’re likely to see more companies cut ties with Russia as the war with Ukraine continues. Also, several companies in Europe are limiting their business with the country as well due to the war.
Investors searching for more stock market news on Tuesday will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the latest stock market news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- PULM Stock Alert: Is Pulmatrix Really Soaring More Than 1,800% Today?
- NIO Stock Cools Off Despite 10% Jump in February Electric Vehicle Deliveries
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.