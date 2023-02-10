JD Stock Falls Despite JD.com’s Plans to Launch ChatJD AI Bot

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock is falling on Friday even after the Chinese e-commerce company revealed plans to develop its own AI bot.
JD.com is calling its AI bot ChatJD and says it will be an “industrial version” of ChatGPT. This will have the bot focusing on creating content, as well as interacting with users. The company wants to embrace its own experience with e-commerce to set ChatJD apart from ChatGPT.
As a result, the specific fields of expertise ChatJD will cover include retail and finance. JD.com notes this focus will see several uses for ChatJD. That includes creating summaries for online goods or financial work, CNBC notes.
JD.com Joins AI Frenzy
The recent surge of interest in ChatGPT has created hype surrounding the AI bot business. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the main supporters of the AI and plans to integrate it into Bing search. Other companies, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have also revealed plans to enter the AI bot space.
While many stocks have rallied after announcing AI plans, that’s not the case with JD stock. Investors will note that JD.com’s AI announcement comes on a day when the market is taking a beating. This comes as investors express concerns about the economy in the coming months.
JD stock is down 4.9% as of Friday morning.
