The 3 Most Surprising AI Breakthroughs for Investors to Watch

Artificial Intelligence is a game-changer in the technology industry so it’s time to consider stocks that represent the AI future. With the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, investors cannot afford to ignore this sector any longer.
As AI continues evolving and gaining prominence, it has become an area of interest for investors. In this article, we will discuss the latest trends and innovations in the AI industry that investors should watch out for.
Undoubtedly, the AI future holds enormous potential in investment. By utilizing predictive analytics and machine learning, investors can make informed decisions and increase their returns.
AI enables investors to predict stock prices and recognizes investment prospects, making it an essential tool. With advancements in this technology, we can expect even better outcomes.
Another significant trend in the AI industry is the emergence of AI-powered startups. These companies leverage AI technologies to develop innovative solutions for various industries, from healthcare to transportation.
As AI matures, we expect to see more startups disrupting traditional industries and creating new investment opportunities.
Whether it’s investing in AI-powered startups or using AI to make informed investment decisions, there’s no doubt that AI will continue to remake the investment landscape in the years to come.
Before moving further, it is important to make one thing clear. This list focuses only on the bigger picture for the AI future. Many articles are available that can guide you on the best ways to invest in the leading AI stocks at present. InvestorPlace offers several excellent pieces that can assist you.
In this article, we will focus on big-picture investments and highlight the trends you need to keep in mind if you want to delve deeper and take advantage of the new opportunities.
Generative AI
Generative AI, which uses machine learning to create content such as text, images, and videos, is experiencing unprecedented investment interest.
In the first quarter of 2022, VC investment in generative AI reached $4.5 billion, a decline from the previous year but still an impressive sum, according to a recent PitchBook report. This trend has led to a surge in early-stage VC funding, with $2.2 billion raised in 2022 alone.
In the generative AI space, startups have raised significant capital. WSC Sports, a sports video clip-generating platform, raised $100 million in Series D funding last year.
Jasper, a content creation platform, raised $125 million in an October round. Insight Partners led the funding, valuing Jasper at $1.5 billion.
The declining cost of machine learning training and advances in research have made it easier for startups and large ventures to leverage generative AI. use
Open-source models like GPT-Neo and Stable Diffusion have provided opportunities for ventures of all sizes. Even individual developers can use open efforts like EleutherAI, which developed GPT-Neo.
Another factor driving the interest in generative AI investment is the growing interest from public cloud providers. These providers recognize the revenue potential and are making significant acquisitions and partnerships to gain an edge.
Overall, the trend towards generative AI is expected to continue, with the technology likely to be used across various industries, from entertainment to e-commerce. As a result, investment interest in the sector will likely remain strong for years to come.
Autonomous Cars
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have transformed how businesses operate in the 21st century.
With neural networks and intelligent algorithms, AI is replacing human thinking with machine control with greater accuracy and precision. Autonomous vehicles, or self-driving cars, have emerged as one of the best innovations of AI technology.
They use AI and ML-based object detection algorithms to collect and analyze data, making accurate decisions on the road. Self-driving cars also reduce emissions and transportation costs and prevent accidents caused by human errors.
However, autonomous vehicles still face limitations, such as difficulty operating in adverse weather, reliance on maps and sensors, and inability to engage in complex social interactions.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) autopilot system has also been linked to crashes and fatalities. Despite these challenges, the future of AI-enhanced autonomous vehicles is promising. Blockchain technology can create a more transparent and immutable autonomous system, while natural conversational AI can boost comprehension of context, emotion, and user preferences.
In conclusion, AI and autonomous vehicles have tremendous potential to transform transportation, enhance safety, and address environmental concerns. However, continued research and development are necessary to overcome limitations and ensure self-driving cars’ safe and efficient operation.
Healthcare
In 2022, AI saw significant developments, with tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT changing how we create images and text. DeepMind’s AlphaCode and Gato furthered the progress of algorithms and generalist agents. While businesses are still waiting for government regulations, healthcare and elderly care are expected to embrace AI technology, with improved administration systems and enhanced medical care through tasks like reading X-rays.
The manufacturing, pharmaceutical, mobility, and human resources industries will likely see AI advancements. These developments in 2022 will lay the groundwork for further progress and refinement in 2023, leading to expanded conversations on how best to use and regulate AI.
Several companies are leading in the space these days. One is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), which specializes in robotics-assisted surgery. It is known for its Da Vinci Surgical System. Medical professionals have used the device for more than 10 million procedures.
Google Health/DeepMind is also becoming an invaluable resource for mining digital records. Through its algorithms, Google Health/DeepMind can identify patterns and trends in patient data, which can help healthcare professionals make more informed decisions.
For example, the system can detect early signs of a disease that human doctors might miss. It can also analyze large clinical trial data sets to identify potential drug targets. Google Health/DeepMind can help reduce medical errors by providing real-time alerts and suggestions to healthcare providers.
In summary, AI has tremendous potential to revolutionize multiple industries and enhance our lives. However, it must be used responsibly and ethically. From an investment perspective as well, there are certain caveats to keep in mind.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
