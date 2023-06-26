Is the Stock Market Closed on July 3, 2023?

Investors are preparing for Independence Day, and that has some wondering if the stock market is closed on July 3, 2023.
While July 3 isn’t when Independence Day, it takes place on a Monday, with July 4 being a Tuesday. Considering the stock markets close for the weekend, it makes sense investors would be curious about how this affects trading days.
The quick and simple answer is that the stock market is not closed on July 3. It will be open but with a caveat. The stock market will close early that day, with trading halting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. That cuts a few hours off the trading day compared to the normal closing time of 4:00 p.m. Eastern.
What About July 4?
Investors won’t have to worry about waking up early and checking in on the market on July 4. Markets will be closed for the federal holiday. It’s a bond market and bank holiday as well. So take that time to rest and relax before normal trading hours resume the following day.
And that will be the last break investors get for a couple of months. The next market holiday after July 4 isn’t until Labor Day. That takes place on Sept. 4 this year, which is the first Monday of the month. Then there’s only Thanksgiving and Christmas to look forward to for the final market holidays in 2023.
But the stock market isn’t closed yet, and we’ve got plenty more news worth reading about on Monday!
