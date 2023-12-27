Hidden Crypto Gems: 3 Altcoins Set to Shine in 2024

Besides being a new new year, 2024 also brings great opportunities to take advantage of in the stock market and crypto market. While we can take advantage of these opportunities with the bigger projects, new projects bring good opportunities for exponential returns with them. We can also take a look at overlooked altcoins. If you want to take advantage of these incredible returns, here are these altcoins for 2024.
Sei (SEI-USD)
Sei (SEI-USD) is not your typical cryptocurrency. The first blockchain designed exclusively for trading, its unique approach is giving exchanges a special advantage in the vast world of cryptocurrencies.
Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) are a big deal in crypto, not only for trading, but also for NFTs and gaming. Sei stands out as a gem because it addresses the unique challenges faced by DEXes, demanding top-notch reliability, scalability and speed.
Sei is evolving with its latest update, Sei v2. It’s not just an update, it’s a game changer. Sei v2 introduces the concept of Ethereum‘s (ETH-USD) first parallelized Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), combining the best of Solana (SOL-USD) and Ethereum for developers around the world.
Since its launch in August 2023, it has been smashing records. It’s not just the fastest chain; it consistently processes more than 45 transactions per second without any downtime. It is proving that an integrated blockchain outperforms modular blockchains.
It is also expanding strategically. Through a partnership in Japan, Sei is committing resources to boost the web3 ecosystem. In collaboration with KudasaiJP, its goal is to strengthen communities and contribute to the growth of web3 in Japan.
The major upgrade is almost ready, with a public test network in early 2024 and the main network rollout in the first half of the year. In addition, there are exciting plans including an NFT-controlled sub-DAO on the Sei network, encouraging decentralized development of the web3 community in Japan.
Maverick (MAV-USD)
Maverick Protocol (MAV-USD), the rising star of decentralized finance (DeFi), is making waves with its Maverick Automated Market Maker (AMM).
Imagine it as the smart and savvy player in the crypto space, backed by heavyweights like Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Coinbase Ventures. It’s not just a coin; it’s a gem that cryptocurrency enthusiasts are eyeing for their 2024 portfolios.
So what is Maverick up to? First, it’s all about capital efficiency, optimizing where your money works best. Next, it launched the Boosted Position tool, a cool way to shape liquidity incentives. And the end? Maverick dives into voting mechanisms, preparing a VE-model and metaprotocol design that aims to shake up the DeFi voting game.
Maverick introduces the VE-Model, a game changer that allows protocols to focus incentives on specific positions. It’s no longer about throwing rewards like confetti, but hitting the bull’s-eye.
This precision not only drives growth, but also fosters collaboration. Plus, it just raised $9 million in funding, led by Founders Fund. It’s putting that money to work on a sleek Liquid Staking Token (LST) infrastructure, fixing the inter-chain liquidity scene.
But it’s not just about money; Maverick is all heart for DeFi’s efficiency. The altcoin is looking to partner, expand their family with more projects and have already made friends with big names like Frax Finance and Lido Finance.
Celestia (TIA-USD)
Celestia (TIA-USD) is not your typical blockchain, it’s the first of its kind, a modular wonder that allows anyone to build their own blockchain with ease.
It expands by breaking molds and introducing a game changer called data availability sampling. This means developers have the freedom to do their own thing without annoying restrictions, opening up a world of possibilities.
The recent release of the Celestia Beta Mainnet, also known as Lemon Mint, is a big deal for the community. What four years ago was a far-fetched dream laid out in the LazyLedger white paper is now a reality.
It is not just the launch of Celestia, but the beginning of a new era. Imagine a world where anyone can run a secure lightweight node, where blockchains collaborate openly and where developers can unleash their creativity by deploying their own blockchains. Welcome to the modular era!
The recent integration with Arbitrum Orbit and the Nitro stack is like Celestia joining forces with the big boys. It’s important because it means developers can now publish data to different Arbitrum Layer 2 chains, creating a superscalable blockchain solution.
Going forward, Celestia aspire to become the preferred choice of Ethereum (ETH-USD) developers, bringing scalability through Data Availability Sampling (DAS).
It’s not just technical jargon; it means the blockchain can handle tons of rollups without compromising user security.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)