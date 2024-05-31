Unearthing Unknown Stocks: 3 Picks That Could Be the Next Big Thing

Sometimes the next big thing stocks to buy and hold are flying well under the radar.
Look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). When Apple went public in 1980, it was an unknown stock that nearly filed for bankruptcy. All thanks to financial instability and fierce competition. Since then, it’s become a household name worth $2.92 trillion, making some of its biggest holders filthy rich.
Or, look at Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). At one point, no one knew what MARA was, or even why they should be excited about a Bitcoin mining stock. But once the opportunity was discovered, the miner exploded from about 62 cents to a recent high of $20.25.
At one point, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was an unknown. So much so, that Jeff Bezos had to convince his siblings to invest $10,000 each in the now $1.9 trillion stock. Needless to say, it was a wise move.
Do stocks like these still exist? You bet.
Are they easy to spot? Nope. Just as we saw with Apple, Marathon, and Amazon, you have to dig through a lot of garbage, do your due diligence, and have a good deal of patience. So, no, not easy at all. But here are a few unknown stocks that may have similar potential.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) wasn’t one of the most well-known stocks in the telecom world.
But that quickly changed earlier this week. All after ASTS, which is building the first global cellular broadband network in space, inked a deal with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). With a commitment of $100 million from Verizon, the two companies will provide direct-to-cellular Space Mobile service when needed for Verizon customers.
The two are attempting to improve cellular services all over the U.S. “We will now be able to use our spectrum in conjunction with AST’s satellite network to provide essential connectivity in remote corners of the U.S. where cellular signals are unreachable through traditional land-based infrastructure,” said Srini Kalapala, Verizon’s senior vice president of technology and product development, in the release.
Even better, it also inked an agreement with AT&T (NYSE:T) earlier this month to provide its space-based network directly to cell phones. All of which is a major commercial milestone for ASTS.
Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) isn’t a well-known weight loss treatment stock just yet. But it may soon be. According to JPMorgan, it’s an overlooked player in the weight loss treatment market. The firm has an overweight rating on the stock, with a price target of $65.
“We think the opportunity for oral GLP-1s is underappreciated and think this market could generate $30bn in sales by 2035,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “GPCRs lead asset, 1290, is a pure-play option for this opportunity, and even a small share would support substantial upside to the stock.”
Better, its addressable market is substantial. According to the World Obesity Federation, “In its World Obesity Atlas 2023, the federation said the economic impact of overweight and obesity on the world is set to reach $4.32tn—nearly 3% of global gross domestic product.”
Much like we’ve seen with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), the upside can be explosive. Even better, with new weight loss treatments, the market could be worth $100 billion by 2030, says Goldman Sachs.
Fluence Energy (FLNC)
While a good number of us are familiar with Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) at this point. It’s still under-appreciated, especially with an increase in artificial intelligence-driven electricity demand.
UBS analysts have a buy rating and a $32 price target on FLNC. They also note it’s “poised to benefit from the growing demand for electricity by AI data centers,” as noted by Investing.com. “Fluence Energy’s role as a significant supplier is seen as undervalued, particularly in the context of the shift towards 100% renewable energy policies by corporations.”
Goldman Sachs also included FLNC on its list of stocks to buy, with data center demand expected to rise. The “U.S. power demand (is) likely to experience growth not seen in a generation. Not since the start of the century has U.S. electricity demand grown 2.4% over an eight-year period, with U.S. annual power generation over the last 20 years averaging less than 0.5% growth,” Goldman Sachs added.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.