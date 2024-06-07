7 Hidden-Gem Growth Stocks Ready to Rocket

For investors seeking to give their portfolio a jumpstart, so-called hidden-gem growth stocks may have plenty to offer. By that, I’m talking about companies that are not exactly favored by Wall Street. Nevertheless, should the stars align just right, they could swing resolutely higher.
A key advantage exists when talking about hidden-gem growth stocks: no one is talking about them. Of course, I’m being facetious. But the takeaway is that relative to the usual suspects on the Street, some enterprises just linger in the background. The thing is, should they exceed expectations, they could amass significant shareholder returns.
And here’s the other point. Because these ideas by their nature are less-discussed entities, the expectations are low and thus the rewards may be high. Granted, you must accept a higher level of risk; that just goes with the territory. If you can accept that, these are the hidden-gem growth stocks to consider.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
As one of the securities under Warren Buffett’s portfolio, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) might not immediately sound like a compelling idea for hidden-gem growth stocks. However, the energy giant – which focuses on oil and gas exploration and production (upstream) operations – is well worth putting on your radar. Naturally, there’s a fundamental relevance to consider.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the post-World War II international order was thrown for a loop. Few could have imagined up to that point that a land war would erupt in Europe. Geopolitically, the action imposed a significant spotlight on hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon sourcing. Despite initiatives to focus on renewables, the world still runs on oil. So, we might as well get that oil by our own hands.
Here’s where the argument comes in regarding hidden-gem growth stocks. For fiscal 2024, analysts don’t see much expansion in either the top or bottom lines. However, in fiscal 2025, sales could rise to $32.4 billion, up 10.9%. Further, earnings per share could hit $4.68, a significant leap from 2023’s print of $3.69.
Oshkosh (OSK)
Based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) falls under the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Per its public profile, the company mainly provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment. One of its main business units focuses on military/security applications. From a cynical perspective, you might say that OSK could be one of the hidden-gem growth stocks. With geopolitical flashpoints raging, demand for military solutions might rise.
Financially, though, Oshkosh is more than just a platform for opportunism. Between the second quarter of 2023 to Q1 2024, the company posted an average EPS of nearly $2.80. That came out to an earnings surprise of 36.73%, which is quite impressive. During the trailing 12 months (TTM), net income landed at $688.9 million or EPS of $10.45. Sales reached $9.93 billion.
For fiscal 2024, Wall Street experts are targeting EPS of $11.27. If so, that would imply an expansion of nearly 13% from last year. On the top line, sales could hit $10.63 billion, up 10% from 2023’s haul of $9.66 billion. It makes a relevant case for hidden-gem growth stocks.
Qualys (QLYS)
Headquartered in Foster City, California, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) falls under the infrastructure software sector. Per its corporate profile, Qualys along with its subsidiaries provides a cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security and compliance solutions. One of its main offerings includes what’s known as Cybersecurity Asset Management. By providing robust countermeasures against cyberattacks, Qualys ranks among the most vital hidden-gem growth stocks.
When it comes to cybersecurity, the usual suspects in the field pop up. However, QLYS deserves some respect. In the past four quarters since Q1 2024, the company’s average EPS hit nearly $1.41. This result translated to an average earnings surprise of almost 21%. Again, that’s an impressive performance.
During the TTM period, Qualys posted net income of $162.22 million or EPS of $4.31. Revenue reached $569.58 million. For fiscal 2024, analysts have offered a soft projection for EPS at $5.26, down a penny from last year. However, revenue could hit $605.25 million, up 9.2% from 2023’s tally of $554.46 million.
Guess? (GES)
Admittedly, I was hesitant about putting apparel maker Guess? (NYSE:GES) on this list of hidden-gem growth stocks. In the demographic transition to millennials and later Generation Z, fashion trends have changed quite dramatically. Young people just don’t care as much about labels as older cohorts. Not only that, a tricky economy puts young consumers in a difficult situation.
So, it doesn’t seem like there’s much growth to be had here. Indeed, the analysts’ consensus view of GES stock sits as a hold. But here’s the thing that I noticed. The Street’s experts are also targeting a per-share price of $29.25. That comes out to over 26% upside potential. Further, the most optimistic target calls for $37. What?
During the TTM period, Guess posted net income of $220.66 million or EPS of $3.54. Revenue during the period reached $2.8 billion. For the current fiscal year (2025), analysts are looking for revenue of $3.1 billion. If so, that would come out to a top-line expansion of 11.5%. It’s risky but it could be something to think about since so few are.
Lyft (LYFT)
For the most part, I’ve always preferred (as an investment) the mainline rival to Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). You know what company I’m talking about. However, LYFT deserves recognition in light of its ambitious growth projections. According to a Benzinga report, management anticipates that between 2024 to 2027, gross bookings will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.
Earlier, it seemed that Lyft was simply too conservative relative to its main competitor. It needed to step on the gas or risk irrelevancy. Now, it appears that management has gotten the message and it’s about to go full steam ahead. Not only that, if gross bookings are to rise by double-digit percentage points, that would suggest a robust consumer economy.
In the TTM period, Lyft incurred a net loss of $184.21 million. However, revenue reached $4.68 billion. And the current quarterly year-over-year growth rate stands at 27.6%. For fiscal 2024, it only sees a modest “penalty,” with sales landing at $5.51 billion, up 25.2% from last year.
Affirm (AFRM)
Based in San Francisco, California, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) operates in the infrastructure software field. Per its public profile, Affirm operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the U.S., Canada and other international markets. The company specializes in buy now, pay later (BNPL). It’s been all the rage, especially during last year’s holiday season.
As The Wall Street Journal pointed out, BNPL platforms allow people to keep spending without credit agencies finding out. Now, we can get into the moral hazards of such a paradigm. However, as an emotionally agnostic investor, AFRM stock could be an intriguing idea. Yes, it’s super risky because of the dependency on the consumer economy. At the same time, people love Affirm’s BNPL offering.
In the TTM period, Affirm did post a net loss of $678.58 million. However, during this timeframe, revenue reached $2.11 billion. On a quarterly YOY basis, the company is running a sales growth rate of 51.2%. That’s not going to last but here’s the thing: analysts are calling for $2.26 billion in sales in fiscal 2024. That comes out to growth of 42.6%.
Aurora Innovation (AUR)
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) operates in the IT services arena. According to its corporate profile, Aurora specializes in self-driving technologies. Primarily, it focuses on its platform called Aurora Driver, which delivers a suite of self-driving hardware, software and data services. The aim here is to foster the adaptability and interoperability of vehicles.
While full autonomy has always been a challenge, that’s not going to stop enterprises from throwing their hat into the ring. We all know the top-tier companies that have invested billions in self-driving systems. What makes AUR stock so enticing is that it’s risky. With a market capitalization of under $4 billion and a price tag of $2.28 per share, this thing could fly.
Now, for fiscal 2024, analysts on average anticipate sales of only $830,000. There is a possibility that the company could hit $3 million. However, the big day could arrive sometime in fiscal 2025. That’s when sales could skyrocket to $17.61 million. It’s a risk but if you want hidden-gem growth stocks, this could be it.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.