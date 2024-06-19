Blue Chip Lovers: 3 Safe Stocks to Double Your Money by 2030 

Investing in the top blue chip stocks to buy has long been a strategy favored by both seasoned and beginner investors. While the stock market is without risk, blue chip stocks tend to provide investors with an extra layer of security and stability.
For those looking to double their money by 2030, focusing on high-quality blue chip stocks can be a prudent strategy. These companies not only offer the potential for significant capital appreciation but also often come with the added benefits of dividends. Moreover, investors can sleep peacefully at night without having to endure significant swings in their portfolio values.
While they may not offer the explosive growth potential of smaller, riskier stocks, their consistent returns make them attractive options. This allows investors to build wealth over time and decrease their chances of losing money.
Now, let’s discover the top three blue chip stocks to buy to potentially double your money by 2030.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is undoubtedly one of the best blue chip stocks to buy in 2024. Its dominance in search engine technology and recent push into artificial intelligence significantly make it a top contender to double.
Alphabet is off to an incredible start in 2024 as management continues to make strategic investments in generative AI. The company continues to integrate artificial intelligence across its entire technology stack, significantly boosting its growth across all platforms. More specifically, AI is powering its Google Search and YouTube growth engines. This is driving increased user engagement, higher click-through rates, and increased advertising revenue.
In Q1 FY24, revenue increased 15% year over year to $80.5 billion. Growth was primarily led by Google Cloud, with revenue swelling 28% year over year to $9.57 billion. Additionally, operating income increased 32% year over year to $25.47 billion. Alphabet’s cloud computing business is seeing notable market share gains, as it battles with leading companies Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. With the era of AI driving diversified growth, investors can anticipate significant growth for Alphabet through 2030.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a social media giant that has been one of the leading technology stocks over the last decade. Its robust advertising platform and key investments in artificial intelligence and the metaverse provide fertile ground for growth in the years ahead.
Meta had a transformative year in the 2023 fiscal year after its chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg dubbed it as the “year of efficiency.” The year primarily focused on cutting costs, which significantly bolstered its operating income and free cash flow. In fiscal year 2023, Meta’s operating income increased 62% year over year to $46.75 billion. Free cash flow more than doubled to $44.06 billion, as the company’s data center initiatives boosted operational efficiency. Additionally, Meta cut its workforce tremendously, with its headcount decreasing by 22% in the 2023 fiscal year.
These measures have strengthened its liquidity, and management plans significant capital expenditures for 2024. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li has guided infrastructure investments in the $35 to $40 billion range in Q1 FY24, primarily to develop the company’s AI roadmap. With the advertising market showing signs of strength, META stock remains one of the top blue chip stocks to buy in 2024 and beyond.
Mastercard (MA)
Mastercard (NYSE:MA), a global leader in payment processing, is another top blue chip stock to double your money by 2030. The company’s extensive network, strong brand recognition, and growing cross-border payment volume position it as a key player in the fintech revolution.
Mastercard’s growth strategy includes expanding its presence in digital payments, e-commerce, and fintech. Its strategic investments in new technology, such as blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, significantly enhance its payment processing prowess. Additionally, Mastercard’s strong financial performance, characterized by its growing revenue, expanding margins, and impressive free cash flow profile is another strategic advantage.
In Q1 FY24, revenue increased 10% year over year to $6.3 billion. Net earnings increased 27% year over year to $3.01 billion, with operating margin up 2.2% to 56.8%. Moreover, its cross-border volume was up 18% year over year on a local currency basis. The company continues to drive growth in electronic payments, with innovative technologies like tokenization gaining traction. As inflation comes down going into 2025, MA stock remains one of the best-in-class blue chip stocks to buy in June 2024.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Financial, Fintech, Communications, Media, Social Media, Software, Technology