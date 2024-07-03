3 No-Brainer Travel Stocks on Track to Double or More by 2028

As the global economy rebounds from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel industry is poised for a significant resurgence. The pent-up demand for travel, both leisure and business, is driving a wave of optimism for investors.
Travel stocks, which were severely battered during the height of the pandemic, are now showing promising signs of recovery and growth. This is certainly not a one off moment, and the prospect of lower interest rates going into 2025 will add fuel to the fire. The shift towards remote work has also enabled people to embrace a world that is becoming increasingly more digital.
Moreover, the emphasis on experiences over material possessions is contributing to a surge in travel spending. This is evident in the millennial and Gen Z segments, and credit card companies are taking advantage of this new phenomenon. As inflation cools and confidence fuels, the travel industry is poised to outperform in 2024 and beyond.
Now, let’s discover the three best no-brainer travel stocks to buy that can deliver 100% returns or more by 2028!
Airbnb (ABNB)
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has changed the way people travel and experience new destinations across the globe. Since its inception, it has grown exponentially, offering a diverse range of accommodations that cater to various preferences and budgets. But the true kicker is its incredible financial performance amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment in the last 24 months.
Airbnb’s innovative business model has disrupted the traditional hotel industry. Its strategy, which connects hosts with guests, has created a thriving marketplace for short-term rentals. While this is its bread and butter, the company proved just how agile its business is during the pandemic. It quickly adapted by promoting longer term accommodations, catering to both business and leisure travelers. This has allowed the company’s active listings and bookings to continue to grow.
In FY23, revenue increased 18% year over year to a record $9.92 billion. Additionally, net earnings skyrocketed 153% year over year to $4.79 billion with active listings of more than 7.7 million. As revenue and earnings accelerate in Q1, Airbnb is set to be a major beneficiary of the travel demand resurgence in 2024.
Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), the parent company of well-known travel websites like Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak, is among the best no-brainer travel stocks to buy in July. The company’s vast portfolio of online services makes it a dominant player in the industry.
A major strength of Booking Holdings is its extensive global network and strong market position. The company operates in more than 220 countries, which includes 29 million accommodation listings. Additionally, in the 2023 fiscal year, the company’s platform crossed a record 1 billion rooms booked. Its growth through acquisitions strategy has significantly enhanced its user experience and operations. Furthermore, its new AI trip planner aims to drive further operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction.
In the first quarter of 2024, revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $4.42 billion. Net earnings swelled 192% from last year to $776 million, or $22.37 per share. It continues to see positive trends at Booking.com, with higher frequency and more travelers moving into the upper Genius loyalty tiers. This makes BKNG stock well-positioned to double or more by 2028.
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL), one of the world’s largest cruise operators, is another travel stock with immense growth potential. Its fleet expansion and introduction of new, state-of-the-art ships are expected to drive growth in the years ahead.
Royal Caribbean has a reputation of delivering exceptional onboard experiences, with a focus on entertainment, dining and activities. The cruise industry has rebounded strongly from the pandemic with demand for cruises reaching record levels. It remains well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with a robust pipeline of new ships set to debut. This includes a sister ship to the Icon, called Star of the Seas, that is due to enter service in 2025.
Royal Caribbean’s targeted marketing campaigns, pricing strategies, and onboarding experiences also continue to drive momentum forward in 2024. In the first quarter, revenue increased 29% year over year to $3.73 billion. Net earnings ballooned 850% year over year to $360 million compared to a loss of $48 million for the same period prior. With management raising its full-year EPS guidance for FY24, RCL stock is among the best travel stocks to buy now.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.