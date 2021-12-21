The $7 TRILLION Self-Driving Revolution Is Here

The next time you order something from Uber Eats, it may just be delivered by a robot.
That’s right. Last week, Uber Eats announced that it will start delivering food using a fleet of driverless cars in 2022.
They aren’t alone.
Domino’s is already autonomously delivering pizzas using mini self-driving cars in Houston. 7-Eleven has launched its own autonomous delivery service in California. Kroger is using self-driving cars to autonomously deliver groceries in Phoenix and Houston. FedEx is testing out autonomous deliveries in Houston.
Folks – the Autonomous Vehicle Revolution has arrived.
This is how it all begins: with autonomous delivery and trucking.
That is, the AV Revolution starts by testing self-driving technology with the transportation of goods – because the cost of a mistake is the cost of the goods (not a human life). Then, once proven to be safe with goods, apply that same technology to the transportation of humans.
So, forget what all those naysayers are saying about self-driving cars not becoming a thing until the 2030s. With every major food and logistics company set to test autonomous delivery and trucking in 2022, the AV Revolution has arrived.
Within years, self-driving trucks and vans will constitute the bulk of the world’s logistics network. And, by 2030, self-driving cars will be a ubiquity, transporting not just our goods everywhere – but you and me, too.
Of course, the economic implications herein are huge. We’re taking about a paradigm shift in not just the multi-trillion-dollar transportation market, but also a fundamental reshaping of the insurance industry, the healthcare industry, the oil & gas industry, the tourism industry, and more.
In total, the AV Revolution is projected to inject $7 TRILLION into the global economy – every single year!
The investment opportunity here is enormous.
But, at this point, the intelligent investor must be asking: What changed? I mean… autonomous vehicles have, for years, been a mere science fiction concept with very rare on-road testing. Now, they’re ready to take over the world? What happened!?
I’ll tell you what changed: The cost of LiDAR technology.
You see… the key to unlocking full autonomy is to enable cars to have complete “vision” – or, more specifically, to give them a human-like ability to see and respond to their surroundings.
Ideally, you want to do this with built-in cameras, since cameras are space and cost efficient on the hardware front.
But computer vision (which is what you get from cameras) has significant limitations that have proven difficult to overcome. Long story short, if the human eye were a camera, it would have more than 100X the resolution of standard on-car cameras – so, for cameras to gain a human-like ability to see and respond to their surroundings with just cameras, you’d need hundreds of cameras on the car.
That just isn’t possible. It’d cost thousands of dollars, and result in ugly and bulky cars.
The fix? A different type of sensor called LiDAR.
LiDAR – short for Light Detection and Ranging – are laser sensors. They beam out lasers to their surroundings. Those laser beams hit objects around the car, and then bounce back to the sensors. The sensors then either carefully measure the travel time of those laser pulses (called time-of-flight, or ToF) or a change in frequency of the returning light wave (called Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave, FMCW), to create a proxy for distance.
Do this thousands of times in a 360-degree frame-of-view, and voila… you have a complete and dynamic “picture” of the surrounding environment.
The science is crystal clear here. LiDAR fixes the short-comings of computer vision. It fixes the shortcomings of cameras. And, as such, LiDAR is the key enabling technology behind the $7 TRILLION Autonomous Vehicle Revolution.
But, for years, there has been one tiny problem with LiDAR: It has been prohibitively expensive.
Less than 10 years ago, your typical LiDAR sensor cost about $75,000. That’s more than double the average sales price of an entire car. At that price, automakers physically couldn’t integrate LiDAR into their cars. It would result in a car that no one could buy.
But LiDAR costs have collapsed over the past few years.
Thanks to improvements in manufacturing capabilities, economies of scale, and innovative technological breakthroughs, the cost of LiDAR sensors has plummeted to a point where there are some LiDAR makers out there today that are integrating LiDAR into vehicles for less than $1,000 per sensor.
That’s right. LiDAR costs have plunged from $75,000 to less than $1,000.
At less than $1,000, today’s LiDAR sensors are no longer prohibitively expensive. In fact, they’re quite reasonable. And, as a result, they can now be integrated into cars to enable self-driving.
No wonder autonomous vehicles are starting to pop up everywhere…
Mark my words: 2022 will go down as the year the AV Revolution really got started – meaning now, before the new year, is the time to invest in AV stocks.
And what better way to play this $7 TRILLION revolution than by buying the companies that are creating the ground-breaking LiDAR technology that is making it all possible?
That is the best way to play the AV Revolution – by buying LiDAR stocks.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.