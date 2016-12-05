5 Stocks With Awful Operating Margin — VOYA GPRO CTG OIS EEP

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Operating Margin, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Voya Financial, Inc.. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VOYA stock.

GoPro, Inc. Class A (GPRO) develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic products based on its genetic probe technologies. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GPRO stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) provides business consulting, electronic business, and information technology management solutions. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CTG stock.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) provides specialty products and services to oil and gas drilling and production companies. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OIS stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Class A (EEP) transports crude oil and natural gas liquids to refineries in the midwestern United States and eastern Canada. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EEP stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.