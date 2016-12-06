6 Specialty Retail Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 6 Specialty Retail stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sells an assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BBBY stock.

This week, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s (LL) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. retails hardwood flooring in the United States. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LL stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) slips from a C to a D this week. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. designs, markets, and sells its own brand of low-price clothing, accessories, and personal care products for young adults. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AEO stock.

This is a rough week for Party City Holdco, Inc. (PRTY). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PRTY stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) declines this week from a C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TCS stock.

This week, Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWMC) drops from a C to a D rating. Trans World Entertainment Corporation is a specialty retailer of entertainment software, including music, video, and video games. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TWMC stock.

