Wednesday Apple Rumors: Jet White iPhone 7 Mockup Appears Online

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is is mockup of a Jet White iPhone 7 . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Jet White iPhone 7: The mockups of what a Jet White iPhone 7 could look like were shown off on social media, reports AppleInsider. The mockups are clearly fakes made by a third-party, but they do give fans a good look at what an official version of a Jet White iPhone 7 and 7 Plus could look like. Previous rumors claim that AAPL is interested in launching a Jet White color option for its smartphones following the success of the Jet Black option released earlier this year.

AirPods Success: Apple CEO Tim Cook claims that the company’s AirPods are a huge success, 9to5Mac notes. Cook said as much while touring the New York Stock Exchange. A reporter asked him about the tech company’s new earbuds and he said they were “a run away success” that are selling as fast as AAPL can make them. AirPods were delayed from their original release earlier this year, but did come out in time for Christmas. Backorders for the earbuds are currently sitting at six weeks.

Charging Case Drain: Some owners of Apple’s AirPods are complaining that the charging case battery is being drained quickly, reports MacRumors. According to these claims, some of the charging cases that comes with the earbuds are quickly losing power despite not being used. This includes losing a good percentage of charge even when the earbuds already have a full charge. One owner had their faulty charging case replaced and noted that the new case didn’t suffer from the issue.