Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Feature Wireless Charging

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of wireless charging for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Wireless Charging: A new rumor claims that Apple’s iPhone 8 will support wireless charging, reports BGR. This rumor claims that the tech company is working with Energous on the wireless charging technology. It also claims that the wireless charging won’t be limited by short range. Instead, the feature will let the device charge from a distance, such as across the room. Energous also has been working with some AAPL suppliers to provide them with wireless charging technology.

OLED Display: More rumors claim that the iPhone 8 will have an OLED display, AppleInsider notes. This rumor is based on the fact that AAPL supplier Japan Display has received a bailout from one of its investors. This bailout is to help the company develop its OLED business. AAPL currently only uses OLED displays in its smartwatch. However, many suppliers are expecting the company to switch to OLED displays with its 2017 iPhone, which is rumored to be the iPhone 8.

AirPods Feature: The new AirPods have a feature that specifically works with the Apple Watch, reports MacRumors. Owners of the company’s smartwatch, as well as its new wireless speakers, can have calls run through the earbuds. When the AirPods are connected to the smartwatch, a button featuring the AirPods will pop up on the device’s screen. Touching this button will let users take the call without having the audio come from the smartwatches’ speakers.