Hottest Mining Stocks Now – MUX NOG MDM NG

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Mcewen Mining Inc ( MUX ): MUX stock is up 4.24% today.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is up 5.66% today.

Mountain Prv Dmds ( MDM ): MDM stock is up 3.45% today.

Novagold Resources Inc ( NG ): NG stock is up 3.61% today.

Goldcorp Inc ( GG ): GG stock is up 2.24% today.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd ( SAND ): SAND stock is up 0.73% today.

Pan Amer Silver Corp ( PAAS ): PAAS stock is up 1.46% today.

New Gold Inc ( NGD ): NGD stock is up 1.38% today.

MAG Silver Corp ( MAG ): MAG stock is up 3% today.

Kinross Gold Corp ( KGC ): KGC stock is up 1.83% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Erin Energy Corp ( ERN ): ERN stock is down 4.76% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is down 4.06% today.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp ( GSV ): GSV stock is down 2.22% today.

Mv Oil Trust ( MVO ): MVO stock is down 0.16% today.

Eca Marcellus Trust I ( ECT ): ECT stock is down 2.27% today.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK ): NAK stock is down 2.25% today.

Panhandle Royalty Company ( PHX ): PHX stock is down 0.81% today.

Synergy Resources Cp ( SYRG ): SYRG stock is down 1% today.

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is down 0.43% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.