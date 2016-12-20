U.S. Facing Whipped Cream Shortage Ahead of Holidays

The U.S. is facing a whipped cream shortage at the moment.

Some are calling it the “Whippocalypse,” while others are calling it the “Creamageddon.” You will have a hard time buying a bottle of whipped cream from all your favorite companies that create the product due to an accident.

An Airgas Inc facility suffered an explosion in August that resulted in the disruption of nitrous oxide. The element is used to keep whipped cream fresh and light, which means that there will be a whipped cream shortage in stores if you rely on the bottles you can buy in stores.

However, there is an easy remedy to this product as there are many coffee and ice cream retailers that make their own whipped cream, ensuring a product that is even fresher and tastier due to the fact that it’s homemade.

The best thing you can do in a situation like this one is to make your own whipped cream, which you can do in a number of ways. Here are several recipes that teach you how to make whipped cream at home.

It is relatively easy and fun to make the product. To do so, you add cream into a bowl, then add sugar into the mix, a splash of vanilla extract, whisk it to create a heavy and foamy cream which will thicken the product, then whisk it for another minute and you’re ready to go.

More From InvestorPlace