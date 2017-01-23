Monday Apple Rumors: iOS 11 May Introduce New Feature to FaceTime

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature coming in iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 11: A rumor claims that Apple will be adding a new feature to FaceTime with the introduction of iOS 11, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce support for multiple video calls at once to FaceTime in iOS 11. The rumor also claims that AAPL will be putting forth efforts to expand the social media services available with FaceTime. This may include adding filters and other such features that are present on other social media apps.

macOS Sierra 10.12.3: Apple has officially released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to the public, MacRumors notes. One of the notable changes with the release of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 is a fix for graphic issues with the 15-inch MacBook Pro released late last year. It also fixes issues and bugs that were present in the previous version of the operating system. AAPL also notes that this update “improves the stability and security” of Macs.

iOS 10.2.1: Apple has also released iOS 10.2.1 to the public today, 9to5Mac notes. The new version of iOS that is now available to the public shares the same build number as the last beta that was sent out to developers. This means that developers won’t have to update their devices. The update doesn’t appear to contain any major new features. It most likely just includes bug fixes and improves stability. There is already talk that an iOS 10.3 beta is on its way.