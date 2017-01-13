U.S. Mint: New $100 Coin to Feature First Black Lady Liberty

U.S. Mint is releasing its first coin that will feature an African American woman.

The new $100 coin features Lady Liberty as a black woman donning a crown of stars. The move comes ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, which is a presidency that hasn’t even started but it is already drawing plenty of criticism as many hate groups have been more vocal since the election, and some attribute the President-elect’s victory to this controversy.

The U.S. Mint decided to make a move that would help in advancing the nation socially in honor of the organization’s 225th anniversary. The year in which the Mint was founded — 1792 — and the year in which it is being released — 2017 — are both on the coin.

Additionally, the words “In God We Trust” are printed on the coin. The other side of the creation feature an eagle in flight with the inscriptions “United States of America,” “E Pluribus Unum” and the coin’s value, of $100.

The coin will be released on April 8. The U.S. Mint said it will release more details on the coin ahead of its release.

Subsequent coins will be featured after this one that will help to portray the image of Lady Liberty in a number of other ways, including as a Hispanic-American, an Asian-American, as well as an Indian-American and a few others.

