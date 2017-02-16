Thursday Apple Rumors: Fifth Generation Apple TV May Offer 4K

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next Apple TV. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Apple TV: A new rumor claims that the next version of the Apple TV will support 4K resolution, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the TV is currently in its in testing now. The rumor claims that the set-top box may be released as early as this year. The codename for the device is “J105”. It may come as a disappointment, but this rumor also claims that 4K may be the only new feature coming to the next generation of AAPL’s TV.

iPhone 8 Display: Rumor has it that AAPL’s iPhone 8 will feature an upgraded display, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the device will sport a display with 521 PPI, which is higher than the iPhone 7’s 320 PPI. It also suggests that the smartphone will feature 3x Retina scaling. This is a feature that is present on the iPhone 7 Plus. The big difference here is that rumors claim the iPhone 8 will be similar in size to AAPL’s 4.7-inch devices. The source of this newest rumor is KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 8 Laser: There’s a rumor going around that the iPhone 8 will feature laser technology, reports BGR. The rumor claims that AAPL is planning to introduce laser technology so that it can scan the face of the person using the smartphone. This facial recognition would act as an extra layer of security between the user and the device. This rumor falls in line with the tech company’s acquisition of Emotient last year. Emotient is a company that specializes in facial recognition technology.