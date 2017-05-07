7 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Kind of Investor

The best dividend stocks in the market are truly in the eye of the beholder. Yes, some companies have multitudes of qualities whereas others are trash, but at the end of the day, whether a dividend stock (or any investment, for that matter) is good or not is also determined by who’s doing the buying.

Source: StockSnap.io

Some investors are happy drawing 2%, even 3% dividends over the long haul with so-so growth because ultra-low risk is what matters most. Other investors are happy to take on a little extra chance for a couple more percentage points in yield.

And of course, there are the aggressive types out there that know big, gaudy yields often come with big, gaudy risks, and are occasionally willing to roll the dice.

Today’s look at the dividend world isn’t a look at broad-based “best bets,” but instead a look at different top dividend stocks that appeal to various types of investors — conservative, moderate and aggressive.

A few of these businesses have enormous war chests and unshakable businesses that will be able to stand the test of time. Several of these stocks are a bit more volatile but also have far more room for growth. But all of them have a number of qualities that make them top dividend picks at the moment.

Without further ado, here’s a look at seven dividend stocks for every type of investor.

