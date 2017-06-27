Tuesday Apple Rumors: OLED Display Shortage May Delay iPhone 8

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 facing a delay. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8 Delay: A new rumor claims that Apple will delay the release of the iPhone 8, reports DigiTimes. According to this rumor, the reason for the delay is a shortage in OLED displays. The source of this rumor is an unnamed source in the company’s supply chain. The source says that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is having trouble keeping up with demand for the OLED displays. While iPhone 8 delay rumors have been somewhat common, they mostly attribute the delay to incorporating the new Touch ID into the device, not a shortage in displays.

iOS 11 Public Beta: The first version of the iOS 11 public beta is now available, MacRumors noted. The download for the public beta is available to anyone that registers to its public beta testing group. The update is being sent out over the air to those that are part of the program. Public beta testers will get to try out all the new features coming to iOS 11 when it launches later this year. The new update is a major one, which means there is a lot to experiment with.

Siri Assistant: Apple is looking to hire a personal assistant for Siri, reports 9to5Mac. The role the company is looking to fill is officially titled “Siri Event Maven.” It will be this person’s responsibility to keep the virtual assistant up-to-date on non-traditional holidays and events. This includes holidays such as May the Fourth Be With You, Pi Day and more. The Siri Event Maven will also work with AAPL’s engineers and designers that develop Siri.