Microsoft is Killing MS Paint

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has added MS paint to the list of apps that will lose support in Windows 10.

The news of MS Paint’s demise comes in a list of apps that Microsoft will remove or stop supporting with the release of the Creators Update for Windows 10. This update will be coming out in the Fall.

The Windows 10 Creators Update list gives two categories for apps that are losing support. They are “Removed” and “Deprecated.” MS Paint falls into the latter of the two categories. Apps that are given the Deprecated status are “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

Here are the list of apps that are being given the Deprecated status with the release of the Windows 10 Creators Update.

IIS 6 Management Compatibility

IIS Digest Authentication

Microsoft Paint

RSA/AES Encryption for IIS

Sync Your Settings

Screen saver functionality in Themes

System Image Backup (SIB) Solution

TLS RC4 Ciphers

Trusted Platform Module (TPM): TPM.msc and TPM Remote Management

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Remote Management

Windows Hello for Business deployment that uses System Center Configuration Manager

Windows PowerShell 2.0

Now here are the apps that will be given the Removed status when the Windows 10 Creators Update comes out.

3D Builder app

Apndatabase.xml

Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET)

Outlook Express

Reader app

Reading List

Screen saver functionality in Themes

Syskey.exe

TCP Offload Engine

Tile Data Layer

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Owner Password Management

Microsoft has yet to announce the exact release date of the new Windows 10 Creators Update. This means that it is unknown exactly when these features and apps, including MS Paint, will be removed or no longer in active development. Either way, you can learn more about the changes by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.