3 Hot Self-Driving Car Stocks (That Aren’t Tesla)

Self-driving car stocks make very compelling investing opportunities right now. The driverless car market is expected to be worth $42 billion by 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. And while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be making the loudest noise, it isn’t the only company benefiting from this huge influx of investment.
Indeed, if you want to bet on the autonomous car industry there are much safer stocks out there than Tesla. For example, Tesla has a “hold” analyst consensus rating on TipRanks. And the risky nature of this stock is highlighted by the fact that the $312 average analyst price target stands at a downside of -14% from the current share price.
In contrast, all the stocks below have “strong buy” analyst consensus ratings and huge upside potential. Using a stock screener, I identified the top analysts on Wall Street and found which driverless car stocks they like the most.
So here are best-performing analysts’ three favorite self-driving car stocks — and yes, none of them are Tesla.