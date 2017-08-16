Wednesday Apple Rumors: Photos of Possible 60-Inch Apple TV Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today are photos of a possible TV from AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Apple TV: A new leak shows what may be a TV set from AAPL, reports BGR. The photos comes from Chinese social media website Weibo and provide a look at the device. This includes a silver back that matches up with designs for other device from the tech company. The source of the photos claims that the TV is still in testing. They also provide a few details about it. This includes it having an OLED display, two front-facing cameras and it being about 60-inches in size.

New Shows: Apple is reportedly looking to focus more on TV content in the future, 9to5Mac notes. A recent report claims that the tech company has set aside $1 billion to create content with over the next year. The report also claims that AAPL may be looking to create as many as 10 shows with the budget. The company has created video content before, but it hasn’t been a major player in the space. However, this new report may show that it is starting to take video content more seriously.

Watch Series 3: A new rumor claims that the Apple Watch Series 3 won’t support voice calls, reports MacRumors. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable source of AAPL leaks. He also says that the device will likely use an eSIM card to save room. Kuo claims that the next smartwatch from the tech company will support LTE. If it doesn’t support voice calls, there is still the possibility that owners could use FaceTime and other apps for voice chat.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.